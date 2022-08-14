THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (8-16-22) at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All friends, spouses, and classmates are welcome.
• Hermitage Historical Society’s August meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Stewart House, 5465 E. State St., Hermitage. Neil Hosick will speak on the city of Hermitage’s trails and parks. A question-and-answer period will follow.
Info: 724-877-7996.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. We provide recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addiction, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
