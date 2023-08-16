THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Hubbard American Legion Post 51 will conduct its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Today (8-17-23) in the Social Hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave. Parking to access the Social Hall is at the lower level parking lot of the church. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the meeting. Commander Raica invites and encourages all members to attend.
• Democrat Women of Mercer County will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in Mercer Area Library.
• Hickory High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Vey’s Pub and Grill, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, friends, and former classmates are welcome.
• Compassionate Friends will meet for its picnic at 2 p.m. Sunday in Shenango Township Park. Members should note the date change.
FUNDRAISERS
• Holy Trinity’s Dorcas Society will sponsor its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday (8-18-23) and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 26 at the church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Aug. 26 is half-price day.
A variety of lightly-used items will be available and all are invited. Proceeds benefit the group’s church and community projects.
Info: 724-982-2050.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, will host its rummage/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26. The event features great deals, lots of treasures, and baked goods.
At 1 p.m., a supplied bag can be filled for $2. Info: 724-458-8660.
• Stony Point Grange will sponsor a homemade ice cream benefit from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will also be sandwiches and cakes.
Cost is a suggested donation and takeout is available.
The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road, Greenville, and all are welcome.
REUNIONS
• Farrell High School Class of 1970 will host its annual party at Farrell Italian Home Club at 6 p.m. Saturday. Classmates are welcome to take a guest. Cost is $15 per person paid at the door.
• Members and guests of the Reynolds High School Class of 1962 are invited to meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday during the Stony Point Grange ice cream night.
There will be a table reserved with orders taken from the menu of sandwiches, cake, chips, and ice cream.
Reservations are not required. The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road in Greenville.
Information: Tom Harpst at 724-456-0180, Sharyn Link at 724-813-3973, Gloria Eastlick at 724-588-5353, Connie Stoyer at 724-588-4040, or Ralph Osborne at 724-962-9896.
• Sharon High School Class of 1975 is planning for its 50th reunion and updating its classmate contact list. Addresses are needed and can be supplied by emailing sharonhighschool1975@gmail.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Buhl Day Parade is part of the annual event Shenango Valley festivities planned for Sept. 4. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade is asked to contact Bess Gargano at bessgargano@gmail.com.
• International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at several area locations. Free and confidential Narcan doses, which can reverse Opiod overdose, will be available.
Locations for the event include Grove City Memorial Park in Grove City; McGonigle Ambulance Service at 1615 E. State St., Hermitage; the Roar Center at 912 E. State St., Sharon; The Life Center at 195 Columbia Ave., Greenville; and Recover and Revive Foundation at 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Farrell.
For more information: contact the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission at 724-662-1557.
• A car and jeep show will be featured during New Virginia Old Home Days Saturday (8-19-23) at 5360 Virginia Road, Hermitage.
There is no entry fee from 10 a.m. to noon. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. to the top three vehicles in every class.
The event is also open from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18.
There will also be a kids’ pet parade, kids’ bike show, cornhole tournament, raffle auction, games, and live music by Bishop Road. The kitchen will be open.
All are welcome to attend and participate.
• The Sandra Lee Foundation is planning its annual formal dress giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 in St. Bartholomew’s Church Center, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville.
This is a completely free event to any high school student from any school district.
Donations of formal wear can be given to Best Life Boutique, Hermitage; Grimm Heating, Sharpsville; Lori Rollinson’s Hair Boutique, Sharpsville; Joni’s Styling Salon, Sharpsville; Arcadia Gymnastics Center, Beaver Falls; and Tumbleweeds Gymnastics, New Brighton.
• An ice cream social and bluegrass music jam will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at Wayne Town Hall #3280, corner of routes 322 and 193, Wayne Township, Ohio.
There will be hot dogs, sloppy joes, ice cream, dessert, and beverages. Donation only.
Take a chair and instrument or sing along.
This event is sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Wayne Missionary Society. Proceeds benefit missions.
HISTORY
• Raisch Log Cabin on High Street in Sharpsville will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays during August.
The cabin dates to the early 1800s and was found inside a farmhouse in Hermitage in the 1970s. Today it sits on the Erie Extention Canal Lock 10, by the Kelly Bridge and the gateway to the Sharpsville Dam. The canal park is along the Shenango River.
In conjunction with the Mercer County Historical Society, Boy Scout Troop 3 helps guide tours.
• Friends of the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown will sponsor an Underground Railroad tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday (8-19-23) in the manor, located at 210 Liberty St.
The tour includes lunch. Cost is $22 and reservations are required by calling 724-456-4983.
BOOK SALES
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley is seeking donations of books for its book sale Oct. 18 to 21. Special request is for paperback books in good condition. No encyclopedias.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, until Oct. 12.
BACK TO SCHOOL
• Mohawk School District will host a back-to-school shopping event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 during open house at 385 Mohawk School Road, New Castle.
Most items will be $1. Proceeds benefit the Warrior PRIDE Program for the 2023-24 school year.
FOR SENIORS
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer courses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at McGonigle Ambulance Service, East State Street, Hermitage; and from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Greenville Senior Center, Alan Avenue in Greenville.
These safety education programs for seniors age 55 and older provide a five percent discount on auto insurance upon successful completion.
Registration in advance is required. To register or for more information, call 800-559- 4880 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
