CANCELLATIONS• Buhl Park’s annual ”BBQ Picnic in the Park” that was originally planned for Sunday has been cancelled due to expected bad weather.
Further updates will be posted on the park’s social media and website, www.buhlpark.org.
REUNIONS
• The Farrell Class of 1954 will hold a luncheon at noon Wednesday (Aug. 24) at the Hickory Grille.
MEETINGS
• Mercer County Amateur Radio Club will meet in person starting with an Elmer session at 6 p.m. Tuesday (8-23-22) at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon. The business meeting begins at 7 p.m. with a program at 7:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker will be the club’s own KJ3X, John Miller, who will present a program on the Parks on the Air activity. For information about Parks on the Air, visit parksontheair.com.
The meeting will also be offered via Zoom. Login information is available on the W3LIF website at www.w3lif.org.
JOB FAIRS
• The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a series of job fairs throughout the northwest region in the coming weeks.
PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of roadway maintenance positions in various counties, including transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction mechanics, tradesmen helpers, radio dispatchers, and positions in design and construction.
Applicants can see available positions at www.employment.pa.gov. Send questions to statejobs@pa.gov.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend one of the events. District employees and human resources representatives will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.
Some on-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and conditional job offers may be extended. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume or employment history and two forms of ID. Job fairs will be held on the following dates:
• Aug. 25 – Noon to 6 p.m., Crawford County Maintenance Facility, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville;
• Aug. 29 – Noon to 6 p.m., Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street, Mercer;
• Aug. 30 – Noon to 6 p.m., Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin; and
• Sept. 7 – Noon to 6 p.m., Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 Route 6, Starbrick.
The job fairs are open to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special accommodations is requested to contact the PennDOT District 1 office at 814-678-7114 at least a week before the event.
FOR SENIORS
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer its senior citizen driver improvement course from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Pre-registration is required. Anyone age 55 and older is encouraged to attend this PennDOT-approved course to refresh their driving skills, knowledge of the rules of the road, and receive a multi-year discount on their auto insurance. To register, call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245, or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
• Shenango Valley Senior Center offers these activities and programs for the week of Aug. 22:
» Monday: 9 a.m., breakfast “samich;” 10 a.m., educational bingo with Tomika Dyke from Highmark; 11 a.m., speaker on Alzheimer’s and Dementia
» Tuesday: 9 a.m., total body fitness; 12:30 p.m., yoga
» Wednesday: 1 p.m., art class in the game room
» Thursday: 10 a.m., educational bingo with Kelley Bianco; 11 a.m., Name that Antique with prizes
» Friday: 10 a.m., chair beachball/volleyball; 2 p.m., line dancing
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. A light breakfast is served from 9 to 10 a.m. daily. Information: 724-981-7950.
• Greenville Senior Center, 10 Alan Ave., Greenville, offers these programs and activities for the week of Aug. 15:
» Monday: 9:30 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., cardio drumming
» Tuesday: 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday: 11 a.m., speaker Carolyn Hartle of Hartle Elder Law; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and table games
» Thursday: 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m. speaker Tess Korodi from AWARE; 12:30 p.m., Euchre
» Friday: 1 p.m. Seniors for Safe Driving course
Information: 724-588-3155.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Upcoming meetings are Aug. 11, 18, and 25. This group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Motto is: “If you didn’t go through combat alone, don’t go through surviving PSTD alone.” All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will not meet again until 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. which are typically the first and third Monday of each month, except on holidays. To talk, set up a meeting elsewhere or for more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• A new Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and concluding Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
