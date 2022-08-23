THINGS TO DO
FUNRAISERS
• Help support the Heritage Fund by participating in a scenic bicycle ride Aug. 27 through parts of Mercer and Trumbull counties. The route begins and ends at Orangeville United Methodist Church, 7850 Orangeville Road, South Pymatuning Township.
Registration is $20 and starts at 7 a.m. A hot lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sag support and a bike mechanic will be available. Choose from one of four 25-mile routes with maps or a 7-mile flat route. Electric bikes are welcome.
The Heritage Fund will use the proceeds for $1,000 college scholarships for five students, Joshua’s Haven, the Good Shepherd Center, Fresh Grounds, Hartford Food Bank and other local causes. Info: Contact Bill Fox at 330-240-8088 or william@bjfbicycles.com
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the ROAR and RICCO Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The next meeting is this Thursday. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Its motto: “If you didn’t go through combat alone, don’t go through surviving PSTD alone.”
All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• The Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will not meet again until 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 in Notre Dame Church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. which are typically the first and third Monday of each month, except on holidays. To talk, set up a meeting elsewhere or for more Information, call Renee at 724-981-5435.
• A new Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and concluding Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger, and lying.
