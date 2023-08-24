THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday (8-30-23) at Laddie’s Sky Club, Masury, Ohio. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Sharpsville High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at noon Thursday (8-31-23) at DeLorenzo’s, 30 E, Shenango St. Sharpsville. Classmates and guests welcome. RSVP to Sharon at 724-877-1094.
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 is hosting its 67th-year graduation party at 4 p.m. Thursday (8-31-23) at Vey’s Restaurant. All classmates and spouses welcome.
FUNDRAISERS
• St. Anthony’s will sponsor a rummage sale fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Antonium, Sherman Avenue, Sharon.
The event will feature daily specials and a food cafe.
The church will also offer a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday only.
THEATRE
• Theatre classes for grades kindergarten through 12th grade will be offered starting in September at Outta Theatre, 145 S. Broad St., Grove City, to prepare for “The 12 Days of Christmas” production.
There are no auditions.
For further info, visit Outtatheatre.com or call (724) 967-2723.
SPECIAL EVENTS• International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at several area locations. Free and confidential Narcan doses, which can reverse opioid overdose, will be available.
Locations for the event include Grove City Memorial Park in Grove City; McGonigle Ambulance Service at 1615 E. State St., Hermitage; the Roar Center at 912 E. State St., Sharon; The Life Center at 195 Columbia Ave., Greenville; and Recover and Revive Foundation at 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Farrell.
For more information: contact the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission at 724-662-1557.
FOR SENIORS
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer courses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at Mercer United Methodist Church, Mercer. Registration in advance is required.
These safety education programs for seniors age 55 and older provide a five percent discount on auto insurance upon successful completion.
To register or for more information, call 800-559-4880 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
McQuiston Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake, include:
» Monday – All special breakfasts served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
» Tuesday – Bingo Tuesday, .25 cents per card/per game; 500 card club, sign up to play
» Wednesday — One-hour morning exercise class and one-hour afternoon Tai-Chi class
» Thursday — Walk 10 or more laps to receive one 50/50 ticket
» Friday — 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; Labor Day picnic in the park, 11:45 a.m., cornhole in the park
» Sept. 4 — Center is closed for Labor Day.
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
