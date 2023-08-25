THINGS TO DO
BINGO
• Mercer County Women's Association (MCWA) will sponsor its annual bingo fundraiser on Sept. 23 at Knights of Columbus on Clarksville Street in Greenville. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance no later than Sept. 20. Two jackpots guaranteed.
Info and tickets: Hope Couch at 724-456-8828 or Kaye Spence at 724-813-6658.
COMEDY
• A comedy night is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Apollo Maennerchor Club’s Festhalle.
Featured comedians will be Steve Marshall from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Sharon’s Bob Golub.
General admission tickets are $25 each. Tickets are limited, and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase advance tickets, call 724-866-7036.
BOOK SALES
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley is seeking donations of books for its book sale Oct. 18 to 21. Special request is for paperback books in good condition. No encyclopedias.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, until Oct. 12.
GOLF OUTINGS
• Arise Lawrence County, which empowers and advocates for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes, is hosting its 11th annual golf scramble on Sept. 22 at Sylvan Heights Golf Course in New Castle.
The mixed-gender event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start, and includes a 50/50, raffle auction, one mulligan per person, skins, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages.
All proceeds will benefit survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes. Sponsors are needed. For more information on sponsorships and the scramble itself call Diane Koski at 724-652-9206 or visit www.ariselc.org.
VENDORS WANTED
• Vendors are needed for an upcoming rummage sale for all who quilt and sew.
The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 in Resurrection Church, 5130 E. State St., Hermitage.
Anyone who wishes to sell their fabrics, rulers, patterns, or any other sewing or quilting supplies can reserve a table for $10. Call Judy at 724-962-5547 as soon as possible.
The sale is sponsored by the Pieceful Pursuits Quilt Guild.
• Whole Life Services in Hermitage is looking for gift baskets and vendors and sponsors to participate in its Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7.
For information on getting involved, call Monica at 724-347-5595, ext. 107.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Sharon Recreation Commission will host a free children's carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Wengler Field in Sharon.
The event is for children ages 2 to 10 years old.
Included will be carnival-type games, arts and crafts, petting zoo, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and beverages.
Anyone interested in sponsoring this event should contact Brian Kepple at bkepple1@verizon.net.
• Mercer County Historical Society will benefit from a portion of the proceeds at “An Evening with The Psychic Vincent Sisters” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Libations Winery, 130 American Way, Mercer.
Tickets are $45 each, includes one beverage, and must be purchased on EventBrite.com
This event will explore everything true crime and paranormal related. The Vincent Sisters are known for their appearances on A&E, Dateline, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery, SyFy, and Japanese TV.
The evening will include discussions of the Vincent Sisters’ experiences as paranormal investigators working on local and high-profile cases like the murder of the Blairsville dentist; Paul Kochu, the missing Allegheny hospital nurse; and the famous Caylee Anthony murder. They’ll also be diving into recent true-crime headlines, ranging from the Idaho College murders to the smiley face serial killings.
There will be a Q&A session and random psychic gallery readings of audience members. (Not all attendees will receive a reading.)
Info: Suzanne Vincent’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063653916554.
