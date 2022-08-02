THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for its annual picnic starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday (8-9-22) at the home of classmate Kitty Fenton. Table service, hot dogs and beverages will be provided. Take a dish to share. Information: Liz at 724-588-3123 or Kitty at 724-588-6627.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (8-9-22) at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (8-9-22) at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for its summer get-together at 3 p.m. Aug. 14, at The Gable Inn, U.S. Route 322 east of Jamestown. Classmates will meet on the back deck and order from the menu. The class will host its regular monthly meeting at12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Byler’s Restaurant in Jamestown. Members of the PJHS Class of 1954 are invited to attend both of these events.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Jim Scott will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday (8-6-22) and FX project will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Apollo Maennerchor Club, 391 S. Dock St., Sharon. Also, “Ruby” will be featured from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (8-7-22) at Quaker Steak and Lube, Sharon; from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hermitage Night Market at the National Guard Armory, 740 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Fresh Marketplace in New Wilmington Center, New Wilmington.
• Sharon Recreation Commission will host its annual free children’s summer carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (8-6-22) at Sharon Tigers Stadium. The carnival is geared toward ages two through 12 and features carnival games and prizes, a petting zoo, art tent, food and refreshments (popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and more). Everything is free and open to all, including free T-shirts to the first 125 kids.
• Mercer County Historical Society’s Raisch Log Cabin will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The cabin is on High Street in Sharpsville, the site of the historic canal lock at the entrance to the Shenango Valley Dam. Parking is available across the street from the log cabin due to bridge construction.
• Valley Baptist Church will sponsor “Healthy Wednesday” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in Veterans Square, on Federal Street between of Darr and Spearman avenues in Farrell. The free event will include food and vendors, information on heart, diabetes, and cancer, a kids’ story time, children’s dentist, covid test giveaway, and a free lunch. All are welcome.
• Mercer Salvation Army is sponsoring a back-to-school clothing and supplies program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must live in the 16137 Zip code, meet income eligibility, and did not participate in the 2021 program. Applications are available from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 at the Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St. Parents or guardians must provide a current photo ID, household income information, and birth certificates. Information: call 724-893-6031.
• Shenango Valley Masonic Temple Association 810, 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, will host a gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4. Admission is $5 per person and children under 12 are free. Parking is free. There are 150 vendor tables available for $25 each. The kitchen will be open. Information: Harry canon at 724-301-1039.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Sharon Beautification Commission/Mercer County IPP/Code Office seeks volunteers for its upcoming work projects in downtown Sharon. At 5:15 p.m. Monday (8-8-22), volunteers should meet in the Buhl Club parking lot for litter cleanup on Sharpsville Avenue. At 5:15 p.m. Aug. 15, volunteers are asked to meet at Wengler Park to complete mulching at Wengler and Memorial, with litter detail at Stambaugh and McClure.
• WaterFire Sharon closes out its 10th season on Sept. 24 and needs volunteers. Anyone interested should sign up now to be part of the action. Volunteers are needed Friday, Saturday and Sunday of that weekend. To volunteer or for more information, email kanderson@waterfiresharonpa.org or visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49abae29a1fe3-september.
CLASSES
• Community Library of the Shenango Valley will host a financial literacy program at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the library. A speaker from Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union and talk about budget basics. Everyone is welcome to learn about tips on budgeting and information about credit scores. The program is free and open to the public with no registration required. This program is part of the library’s dedication to being a PennnsylvaniaForward Gold Star Library by providing a variety of programs that are aimed to help the community. Information: www.clsv.net.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Birch Foundation, a non-profit, will host its inaugural fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 26, at Avalon Golf and Country Club, 1030 Forker Blvd., Hermitage. A buffet dinner and dancing will follow the speaker’s segment with live entertainment by The Family Tree.
Tickets are $50 each and proceeds will benefit Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave., Farrell. To purchase tickets, call 888-312-3123.
The Birch Foundation was established to honor the memory of two promising young men, Blair Detelich and J.J. Mercurio, Jr., whose lives were cut short by drug and alcohol addiction.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Dorcas Society will sponsor its fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. A half-price day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. A variety of slightly used goods will be sold at reasonable prices. The event includes delicious homemade and baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. The church is at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, behind the Home Depot.
• Hermitage Historical Society will sponsor a flea market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (8-6-22) at Whispering Pines Park, 5465 E. State St. Vendor setup is 6:30 to 7 a.m. A 12-foot space is $10 and vendors must provide their own table. Information: 724-877-7996.
FOR SENIORS
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer its senior citizen driver improvement course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at McGonigle’s Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Hermitage, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 26, at Greenville Senior Center, 10 Alan Ave., Greenville. Anyone age 55 and older is encouraged to attend this PennDOT-approved course to refresh their driving skills, knowledge of the rules of the road, and receive a multi-year discount on their auto insurance. To register, call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245, or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
• Shenango Valley Senior Center will provide these activities and programs for the week of Aug. 8:
» Monday — 9 a.m., breakfast “samich;” 10 a.m., Director Bingo; 12:30 a.m., chair Zumba
» Tuesday — 9 a.m., total body fitness; 12:30 p.m., yoga
» Wednesday — 9 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 11 a.m., speaker Mande Burckart; 1 p.m., National S’mores Day celebration
» Thursday — 10:30 a.m., Name that Antique with prizes; 1 p.m., assistance with electronics
» Friday — 10 a.m., chair beachball; 10:30 a.m., pet therapy with Catherine and Piper; 2 p.m., line dancing.
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. A light breakfast is served from 9 to 10 a.m. daily. Information: 724-981-7950.
• Greenville Senior Center, 10 Alan Ave., Greenville, offers these programs and activities for the week of Aug. 8:
» Monday — 10 a.m., Keystone Blind Association vision screenings; 11 a.m., cardio drumming
» Tuesday — 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 p.m., crafts and more “sunflower project,” sign up in reception area; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — Ball cap day; 11 a.m., speaker Noreen Sokolak of Garden Way Place on “The Importance of Exercise and Maintaining Balance and Mobility”
» Thursday — 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre
» Friday — 11 a.m., speaker Mande Burckart, Hospice liaison for Amedisys, “Role of a Caregiver when caring for a Hospice patient.”
Information: 724-588-3155.
FOOD
• Farrell Croatian Home will present its first Gene Sarazan lamb and chicken roast at 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets are $30 each and includes all-you-can-eat lamb and chicken, plus sides. To purchase tickets, visit the home at 412 Staunton St., Farrell, or call 724-346-5053 after 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
• An ice cream social and music jam is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wayne Town Hall, 3280 state Rt. 322 at Route 193, Wayne Township, Ohio. There will be ice cream, hotdogs, sloppy joes, dessert, and beverages. Live music will be a bluegrass jam. Take a chair and an instrument to play or enjoy the singalong. Donations only will be accepted. The event is sponsored by The First Congregational Church of Wayne Missionary Society.
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state Rt. 193 at state Route 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages six through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Meal includes chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, cole slaw, bread, and dessert. Information: Regina at 330-442-1223.
REUNIONS
• Hickory High School Class of 1960 will gather for an 80th birthday party on Aug. 12 at Thelma’s Sports Nook Pavilion, 285 E. High St., Sharpsville. Casual dress. Pay at the door. Information: Caroline Marshall Anderson at 724-962-2924 or andersoncr@verizon.net.
