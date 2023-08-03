THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Middlesex Diner in West Middlesex. All classmates and friends are welcome to attend.
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and spouses are welcome.
Information: call Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for its annual picnic on Tuesday at the home of classmate Kitty Fenton.
The meal will be served at 5 p.m. and classmates are asked to take a dish to share. Meat, beverages, and table settings will be provided.
Info: Call Liz at 724-588-3123 or Kitty at 724-588-6227.
• Shenango Valley Gardners invites the public to its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at DJ's Greenhouse is Transfer.
Be prepared with questions and discussion with fellow gardeners.
Information: Visit Facebook @svgardeners or contact Shenango Valley Gardeners President Ann U'Halie at auhalie@gmail.com.
• The Mercer County Democrat Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Pine Grove Community Center, 549 Barkeyville Road, Grove City.
All Democrats in the county are invited to attend either in person or via Zoom. To attend via Zoom, email mercercountydems@gmail.com for the passcode.
• There will be a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Springfield Township building to discuss the Springfield Township Mining Proposal. All township residents are urged to attend.
For more information, email springtownpa@gmail.com.
FOOD
• Fowler United Methodist Church will host a chicken pie carry out dinner sale from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12. The church is located at 3426 State Rt. 193 at State Rt. 305.
Adults are $12, ages 6 to 12 are $6, and kids of preschool age are free. Meal includes chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, rolls, and brownies. Info: Regina at 330-442-1223.
FUNDRAISERS
• West Middlesex United Methodist Church will sponsor a donation-only flea market fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11 and 12.
The church is located at 3123 Main St., West Middlesex. All are welcome.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations now for its two-night bus trip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Oct. 3 to 5 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The bus departs Sharon City Center parking lot in downtown Sharon at 7:30 a.m. on the 3rd and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 5th.
There is an optional side trip to Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” in Frankenmuth for an additional cost.
A $75 deposit per person is due at time of reservation with full payment due by Aug. 15. Total cost depends upon room occupancy but includes $30 in slot play and a $20 dining card per day.
Tickets are limited and already selling quickly. Reserve a seat and get more information by calling 724-813-9199.
HISTORY
• Friends of the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown will sponsor an Underground Railroad tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the manor, located at 210 Liberty St.
The tour includes lunch. Cost is $22 and reservations are required by calling 724-456-4983.
• North Sharon Volunteer Fire Hall will sponsor a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday (8-2-23) at the hall, 469 Thornton St., Sharon.
All who give that day will be entered for a chance to win a private shark dive and receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of choice.
To sign up, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search for Shenango Valley.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Penn-Ohio Newfoundland Club will host its 35th Annual Water Rescue Test on Aug. 11 to 13 at Pymatuning State Park in Jamestown.
The public is invited to watch and learn what Newfoundland dogs are bred to do and the history behind them.
PONC members train every weekend at the park starting in June and continuing through Labor Day weekend.
REUNIONS
• The 130th annual Yeager reunion for the descendants of Peter and Mary Smith Yeager, who settled in Perry Township in 1853, will take place starting with the dinner bell at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in the red pavilion at Commodore Perry Community Park. Take table service and a well-filled picnic basket to share.
The day will also include a business meeting, auction, and fellowship. Officers are President Audie Yeager, Vice President Travis Yeager, and Secretary/Treasurer Debbie Yeager Hoovler.
BACK TO SCHOOL
• A ministry to provide free tennis shoes to area children and youth will be offered from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 by Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard.
The event is for children in kindergarten through 12th grade in Hubbard, Brookfield, Liberty, Girard, Sharon, Hermitage, Sharpsville, Farrell, and West Middlesex.
Student must be present and accompanied by an adult, who must provide identification and a current utility bill.
• Mohawk School District will host a back-to-school shopping event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 during open house at 385 Mohawk School Road, New Castle.
Most items will be $1. Proceeds benefit the Warrior PRIDE Program for the 2023-24 school year.
