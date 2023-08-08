THINGS TO DO
REUNIONS
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will celebrate its 70th reunion at 5 p.m. Friday (8-11-23) in Greenville VFW, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville.
FOOD
• Fowler United Methodist Church will host a chicken pie carry out dinner sale from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday (8-12-23). The church is located at 3426 State Rt. 193 at State Rt. 305.
Adults are $12, ages 6 to 12 are $6, and kids of preschool age are free. Meal includes chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, rolls, and brownies. Info: Regina at 330-442-1223.
FUNDRAISERS
• West Middlesex United Methodist Church will sponsor a donation-only flea market fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church is located at 3123 Main St., West Middlesex. All are welcome.
• "Let's Kick ALS," a fundraiser walk in memory of Ron Churchill, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday (8-12-23) in Grove City Soccer Field, 660 N. Liberty Road, Grove City. Churchill was the former coach of the Grove City High School soccer team.
The first 50 people receive a free T-shirt. There will be light refreshments and a memorial table for photos of loved ones who have passed away from ALS.
ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function for thousands of people every year. This fatal disease can strike anyone at a time. It takes away the freedom to walk, talk, run, dance, laugh, hug, eat, and breathe.
Donations can be made to the ALS Western PA Chapter at walktodefeatals.org under the team name "Churchill's Train."
• Stony Point Grange will sponsor a homemade ice cream benefit from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19. There will also be sandwiches and cakes.
Cost is a suggested donation and takeout is available.
The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road, Greenville, and all are welcome.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations now for its two-night bus trip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Oct. 3 to 5 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The bus departs Sharon City Center parking lot in downtown Sharon at 7:30 a.m. on the 3rd and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 5th.
There is an optional side trip to Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” in Frankenmuth for an additional cost.
A $75 deposit per person is due at time of reservation with full payment due by Aug. 15. Total cost depends upon room occupancy but includes $30 in slot play and a $20 dining card per day.
Tickets are limited and already selling quickly. Reserve a seat and get more information by calling 724-813-9199.
HISTORY
• Friends of the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown will sponsor an Underground Railroad tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday (8-12-23) in the manor, located at 210 Liberty St.
The tour includes lunch. Cost is $22 and reservations are required by calling 724-456-4983.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Penn-Ohio Newfoundland Club will host its 35th Annual Water Rescue Test this weekend, Friday through Sunday, at Pymatuning State Park in Jamestown.
The public is invited to watch and learn what Newfoundland dogs are bred to do and the history behind them.
PONC members train every weekend at the park starting in June and continuing through Labor Day weekend.
BACK TO SCHOOL
• A ministry to provide free tennis shoes to area children and youth will be offered from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday (8-14-23) and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday by Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard.
The event is for children in kindergarten through 12th grade in Hubbard, Brookfield, Liberty, Girard, Sharon, Hermitage, Sharpsville, Farrell, and West Middlesex.
Student must be present and accompanied by an adult, who must provide identification and a current utility bill.
• Mohawk School District will host a back-to-school shopping event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 during open house at 385 Mohawk School Road, New Castle.
Most items will be $1. Proceeds benefit the Warrior PRIDE Program for the 2023-24 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.