THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• West Middlesex High School Class 1959 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. Friends and spouses are invited.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at DiLorenzo’s, Sharpsville. Info: 724-342-0035 or Granmad@roadrunner.com.
• Mercer County Amateur Radio Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for its annual Christmas party at First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 E. State St., Sharon. Note this is not the regular meeting date. All are welcome, including members, families, guests, and new licensees. The event includes a pasta dinner and sides, and games and entertainment by Josh, K8KJR. To make a reservation: http://w3lif.org.
At the senior centers
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday — 11 a.m., Tom Hall, PHN, on “Santa and his health concerns” and free blood pressure screening; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday — 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — Birthday party; 11 a.m., Greenville Steel Drum Band entertains; 1 p.m. Book Club to discuss, “Christmas Book”
» Thursday — No Silver Sneakers; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Friday — Center closed for Christmas.
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Info: 724-588-3155.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the loss of their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Dec. 27. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
• A Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 8 through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
