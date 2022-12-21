THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Mercer Rotary Club will host a New Year’s Eve bingo party starting at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at East End Fire Station. Cost is $35 and includes bingo cards, two drinks, and food. Jackpot is $500. For tickets, call 724-977-4994.
• PA Careerlink will offer a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5 for anyone age 18 and older interested in working part-time for Amazon. Current hiring is for the Zelienople warehouse. Information: 724-347-9257.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday — Center is closed.
» Tuesday — 9 a.m., Walberg’s Waffles; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — No Tai Chi; 11 a.m., speaker Carolyn Hartle of Hartle Elder Law on “Medicaid and the payment of nursing homes — how will they know if I gave away money?”
» Thursday — No Silver Sneakers; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball, table games
» Friday — New Year’s Eve party; 10 a.m., Zumba; 11 a.m., Basement Band entertains
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Info: 724-588-3155.
MUSIC
• Soundbite will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Dec. 30 in Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the loss of their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Jan. 10. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
