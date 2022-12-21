THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Mercer Rotary Club will host a New Year's Eve bingo party starting at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at East End Fire Station. Cost is $35 and includes bingo cards, two drinks, and food. Jackpot is $500. For tickets, call 724-977-4994.
• PA Careerlink will offer a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5 for anyone age 18 and older interested in working part-time for Amazon. Current hiring is for the Zelienople warehouse but is a good opportunity to stay informed about the new Amazon facility opening in 2023 in Hermitage. Information: 724-347-9257.
• Grove City Education Center for Adults will partner with West Central Job Partnership to offer a free computer class for beginners at the PA CareerLink Mercer County in Sharon. The eight-session class will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. Class size is limited and students must pre-register. A volunteer classroom aide is also needed to assist. For information or to register, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com. GCECA also offers GED instruction, English as a Second Language class, and a range of other adult literacy services in Sharon, Grove City and Greenville. Located at 118 S. Center St., the nonprofit agency receives state and federal grants supplemented by community donations and support from the Community Foundation and the Grove City Area United Way.
MUSIC
• Soundbite will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Dec. 30 in Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday — Center is closed.
» Tuesday — 9 a.m., Walberg's Waffles; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — No Tai Chi; 11 a.m., speaker Carolyn Hartle of Hartle Elder Law on "Medicaid and the payment of nursing homes - how will they know if I gave away money?"
» Thursday — No Silver Sneakers; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball, table games
» Friday — New Year's Eve party; 10 a.m., Zumba; 11 a.m., Basement Band entertains
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Info: 724-588-3155.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the loss of their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Jan. 10. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 8 through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.