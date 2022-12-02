THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder’s Restaurant, New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• The monthly meeting of the Civil War Roundtable discussion group of the Mercer County Historical Society will be 7 p.m. Tuesday in the David and Ruth Miller Social Hall of the Helen Miller Chapel in Mercer. A presentation on Gettysburg’s “fateful decision” will be given by James D. Carnes of Mercer and retired history teacher from Grove City Area School District.
The topic will be the raids of John Hunt Morgan.
Roundtables take place the first Tuesday each month through May 2. Presentations are free and open to the public.
• Sawhill Retirees meet the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise notified. The next meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon.
Refreshments, bingo, and a social time follows the business meeting. New members and guests are welcome at monthly meetings, no reservation is necessary.
FOOD
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Information: 330-442-1223.
• St. Anthony’s sarma (stuffed cabbage) sale and cookie walk will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in the church Antonium at 804 Idaho St., Sharon. Take out only. Sarma is $3 each and must be preordered. To order, call Launa at 724-342-2489, no later than Dec. 12.
• Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., is baking its annual walnut kolachi. They are $13 each and will be double wrapped for freezing. Pre-orders only by calling 724-983-0200 and leave name, phone number and how many ordered. Pickup is 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 and noon to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday — 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., Alissa Pesavento, harpist; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday — 11 a.m., Greenville Historical Society presents, “Greenville, PA, Our Hometown”
» Wednesday — 11 a.m., Zumba and Tai Chi; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Thursday - 9:30 a.m. Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., chair Zumba
» Friday — 11 a.m., Sounds of Elvis with Jim Felix, Elvis impersonator
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the grief of losing their child from addiction.
The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Dec. 13. Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon.
The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. All veterans are welcome. Information: 724-308-6222.
• A Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 8 through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register, call 724-815-7017 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
