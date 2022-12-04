Things to do
SPECIAL EVENTS• Vallourec Manufacturing will host a meet and greet event from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 8) in the Casino Ball Room, Buhl Park, Hermitage. Men and women at the heart of the steel production evolution will be on hand to provide information and answer any questions. Learn how you can be a part of it, too. All are welcome.
• ”Can the Cruiser” food drive is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Shop ‘N Save, 529 N. Main St., Hubbard, sponsored by Hubbard Township Police Department. Canned and non-perishable food items will be vvvvvaccepted. Information: Hubbard Township Police Department Facebook page.
• ”Soundbite” will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 17 at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville. All are welcome.
• Tickets are available as Christmas gifts from the Area Community Theatre of Sharpsville. Gift certificates may be purchased in any amount to obtain tickets to any performance and they never expire. To purchase, call the box office at 724-815-4383, visit in person from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the theatre, or online at www.actsharpsville.org.
HOLIDAY EVENTS• Christmas tree tours at the Hermitage Historical Society are underway for the 20th year with over 30 decorated trees and stairways and mantels. The tours are available from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 10, and 11. The tours are free with donation accepted to tour the three floors of the Stewart House. During the tour dates, the learning center at the society serves as a marketplace with previously loved Christmas decorations and more. Visit Facebook or call 724-877-7996 for more information.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, will host its annual Christmas market and cookie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 in the church. Items for sale include cookies, nut rolls, sweet breads, snack mixes and candy, vintage jewelry, religious items, European folk crafts, and last-minute gift ideas under $5. There will also be a basket of cheer and gift drawings. All proceeds benefit local charities. All are welcome to attend.
• A holiday handbell concert is planned for 7 p.m. Monday (12-5-22) in Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City, featuring community ensemble The Celebration Ringers, the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Church, the Revelation Ringers from Grove City College, and nationally-acclaimed handbell soloist Sue Garton. Admission is free. A goodwill offering will be collected. The concert will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/TowerPresbyterianChurch.
• Greenville Area School District is beginning preparations for a holiday dinner for senior citizens of the district at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 14. Doors open at Entertainment will be provided. Reservations can be made by calling the high school office at 724-588-2500, ext. 2131, by Dec. 7. There is no cost for the dinner, but donations will be accepted.
