THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• The Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., in Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1959 meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Middlesex Diner. All classmates, friends, and guests are welcome.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pizza Hut in Greenville.
• Brookfield High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. on Thursday (2-16-23) at Laddie's on Sharon-Warren Road. Classmates and their guests are welcome.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Joe & Co. in downtown Greenville. Note the change of location. All members and friends are invited.
• Mercer County Council of Republican Women will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Republican Headquarters, 124 S. Diamond St., Mercer.
Guest speaker will be Megan Martin, Republican Party of PA endorsed candidate for Commonwealth Court. Martin will discuss her leadership, experience, and qualifications for the open position on the court.
The council will also be discussing the May 16 primary election. Candidate information will be available and the public is welcome to attend.
Information: Ann Coleman at acoleman6758@gmail.com.
WORKSHOP
• Second Baptist Church, “A House of Hope,” 1510 Main Ave. SW, Warren, will host a Black History Month Empowerment Workshop at noon on Feb. 18 entitled “Securing the Future,” a collaborative effort to inform and engage the community in the areas of life insurance, probate, living wills, and other topics.
The event is designed to educate and inform the community about the many benefits of setting up these financial and estate-related instruments prior to a family emergency or death.
Featured presenter will be Mr. Herbert Caldwell, long-time local resident, owner of BSH Consulting, Inc., and licensed insurance agent with nearly 50 years of experience. There will be time for Q&A and next steps that residents can take.
Admission is free and individuals may attend in-person at the church or virtually on the church Facebook and YouTube pages.
FOOD
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, will serve a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Donation is $12. Information: 724-866-4202.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Mercer County Historical Society will host and sponsor its sixth Civil War Roundtable of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the David and Ruth Miller Social Hall in the Miller Chapel basement, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
James D. Carnes, a retired history teacher at Grove City Area School District, will give a presentation o the Battle of Antietam.
Light refreshments are served, and all are welcome.
• The Mercer County Republican Party will host a petition signing event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 in Brandy Springs Community Center, PA-158, Mercer.
Republican candidates for county commissioner and row offices will be available to meet with voters. All Mercer County registered Republicans are encouraged to attend. Free lunch will be provided.
Information: Chair Ginny Richardson at 724-662-4060.
FOR SENIORS
• The Mercer County Senior Follies will host an open call for participants from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. All are welcome to inquire and participate.
Theme for this year’s show is, “Young at Heart,” and offers several feature spots. Stand-alone solos and skits must follow the theme and adhere to set time limits.
All performers must purchase a Follies T-shirt for $15; orders will be taken at open call. The show is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Hickory High School auditorium. Chorus rehearsals will be Mondays beginning in April.
Information: 724-301-4595.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
Greenville Senior Center
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., movie, "The Lost Valentine"; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
» Tuesday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 11 a.m., Brett Allen Morgan entertains; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Madison Liszka entertains; 1 p.m., Book Club on "Fortune's Rock" by Anita Shreve
» Thursday — 9:30 a.m. Sliver Sneakers; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Friday — 9:15 a.m. Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., Zumba Gold Class; 11 a.m., Sounds of Elvis with Jim Felix, Elvis tribute artist
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
McQuiston Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake, include:
» Monday — 8:30 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 10 a.m., Seniorcise; 12:30 p.m., Bridge
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Valentine's Day party with Dreamcatcher's music
» Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., Bible study with Karen; 10 a.m., Seniorcize with Ken; 11 a.m. Wii game bowling; 1 p.m., Tai Chi with Robin
» Thursday – 10 a.m. Line dancing with Kay; Lottery Lap Thursday
» Friday – 9 a.m., puzzle; 10 a.m., arthritiscize with Ken
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
