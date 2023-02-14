THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday (2-18-23) at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Guests are welcome.
FUNDRAISERS
• VFW Auxiliary Post 6233, state Rt. 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (2-18-23) at the post. Admission is free and food is available.
• Mercer Rotary Club will sponsor The Mercer Derby Evening at the Races fundraising event on Saturday (2-18-23) at East End Fire Department, 104 Wilson Ave., Mercer. Doors open at 5 p.m. with races starting at 6 p.m.
The cost of $25 per person includes beer and wine tastings and food.
Race sponsorships are $100 each and horses may be purchased for a $20 donation.
For tickets and race sponsorships, call 724-662-3290.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Reservations are due by Saturday for the WaterFire Sharon volunteer appreciation luncheon from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Apollo Maennerchor Club, 391 Dock St., Sharon.
The dinner is free for any volunteer who assisted in the 2022 season and $10 for non-volunteer guests.
