MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 will meet for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All friends and spouses are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday for lunch at Muscarella’s in Sharpsville. Spouses and others welcome. Questions? Contact Donna at 724-342-0035, or Granmad@roadrunner.com.
• Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (2-22-23) at El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, East State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
REUNIONS
• Sharon High School Class of 1975 is planning for its 50th reunion and needs classmate contact information. Classmates should email information to sharonhighschoool1975@gmail.com as soon as possible.
FOOD
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, will serve a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (2-22-23). Donation is $12. Info: 724-866-4202.
• Good Shepherd Church in West Middlesex will serve a spaghetti dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (2-19-23) in the church social hall, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and younger. Take out meals are available. Proceeds will benefit religious education.{p class=”p1”}• A soup lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in Wayne Township Hall, 3820 Route 322, Wayne Township, Ohio. There will be four soups on the menu, including wedding soup, clam chowder, potato, and cheese and broccoli, or stuffed pepper, rolls, crackers, dessert, and beverage for a donation only. Eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit missions. This fundraiser is sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Wayne Missionary Society.
• Fredonia Lion’s Club will host its 63rd pancake/buckwheat and sausage supper from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 at Stony Point Grange, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville.
Pre-sales and veterans are $9 each or $10 at the door. Children under age 12 are $5 each. Pre-sale tickets are available now by calling Gary at 724-475-2881 or Tom at 724-456-0280.
Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships.
FUNDRAISERS
• Mercer County Conservation District is sponsoring its annual seedling sale of a variety of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. Orders and payment are due by March 24.
To view the catalog and find an order form, visit www.mercercountycd.com or call 724-662-2242 to request a mailed copy.
The drive-through seedling pickup day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12 at Munnell Run Farm in Mercer.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
Greenville Senior Center
• Programs for the remainder of the month at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday — Closed for President’s Day
» Tuesday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 11 a.m., Tom Hall, PHN, on “Heart Disease and High Blood Pressure” with blood pressure screenings
» Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., Carolyn Hartle, Hartle Elder Law; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Thursday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; no Silver Sneakers today
» Friday – 11 a.m., Basement Band entertains; 12:30 p.m., Friends and Fellowship grief support group
» Monday, Feb. 27 — 9 a.m., total body fitness; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
» Tuesday, Feb. 28 — 9 a.m., Walberg’s Waffles; 11 a.m., Julie Toth, Quality Life, on “Personal Care Homes”
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
McQuiston Senior Center
• Activities and events planned for the remainder of the month at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake, include:
» Monday – Closed for President’s Day
» Tuesday – 10:45 a.m., coin bingo with Jodie; 12:30 p.m., 500
» Wednesday — 9:15 a.m., Bible study with Karen; 10 a.m., seniorcize with Ken; 1 p.m., Tai Chi with Robin
» Thursday — Lottery Lap Thursday; 10 a.m., line dancing with Kay
» Friday — Arthritiscize with Ken; 10:30 a.m., horse racing
» Monday, Feb. 27 — Special breakfast; 11:30 a.m., music with Ron and Ken; 12:30 p.m., bridge
» Tuesday, Feb. 28 — 9 a.m., shuffleboard; 12:30 p.m., 500
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
