• West Middlesex High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Eat 'N' Park, 2270 E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and friends are always welcome. Info: Beverly Chlpka at 724-962-4806.
• A spaghetti dinner will be held at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 from 3 to 6 p.m. February 11 for dine in and take out. The dinner includes beverages, salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, and ice cream. Tickets are $12. The Lodge is located at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Rd., Hermitage. Meatballs can be ordered to go.
• A chicken benefit dinner will be served by Stateline Amish Church from 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Jamestown Lion's Club, 702 Jackson St., Jamestown.
Meals are paid by making a donation and include traditional baked chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing, noodles, corn, gravy, coleslaw, and homemade pies. Carryouts are available.
All proceeds benefit Stateline Amish School.
To order or for more information, call 570-428-5081. To order the day of event, call 724-932-5589.
