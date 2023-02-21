THINGS TO DO
FOOD
• St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, will serve its first Lenten Friday Fish Fry from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church. Fish Fry meals will continue each Friday during Lent, except on Good Friday. Dine in or take out. Cost is $
The church will also offer a fish sandwich lunch for carryout only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Cost is $
• A soup lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in Wayne Township Hall, 3820 Route 322, Wayne Township, Ohio. There will be four soups on the menu, including wedding soup, clam chowder, potato, and cheese and broccoli, or stuffed pepper, rolls, crackers, dessert, and beverage for a donation only. Eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit missions. This fundraiser is sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Wayne Missionary Society.
ELECTION EVENTS
• The Mercer County Democratic Party and the Mercer County Central Labor Council are hosting a Coffee with the Candidates and petition signing event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (2-25-23) at the Farrell City Building, 500 Roemer Blvd., Farrell.
Democrat voters are invited to meet candidates from across the state, as well as county and local candidates. Petitions for candidacy will be available for signatures. Coffee and pastries will be provided.
Information: MCDP Chair Andrew Harkulich at 724-854-0605 or on Facebook at @MercerCountyPADemocraticParty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.