MEETINGS
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mama Jane’s Restaurant, 36 Hadley Road, Greenville.
• Mercer County Amateur Radio Club will meet starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday with an Elmer Session. Business meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The program at 7:30 p.m. Ken Claerbout, K4ZW, will talk about his activities in Ethiopia at the ET3AA Addis Ababa University.
This meeting will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon.
The meeting will also be offered via Zoom. Visit www.w3lif.org/ for information.
• Reservations are due by March 13 for The Arc of Mercer County’s annual meeting, which begins at 7:30 a.m. March 28 at The Avalon at Buhl Park, Hermitage. A breakfast buffet will be provided.
Guest speaker is Mark Longietti, director of business and community development.
Information: Diane O’Rourke at 724-981-2950, ext. 208. Reservations: Sheila Orelli at 724-981-2950, ext. 245, or sorelli@mercerarc.org.
FOOD
• Fredonia Lions Club will host its 63rd pancake/buckwheat and sausage supper from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 at Stony Point Grange, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville.
Pre-sales and veterans are $9 each or $10 at the door. Children under age 12 are $5 each. Pre-sale tickets are available now by calling Gary at 724-475-2881 or Tom at 724-456-0280.
Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships.
FUNDRAISERS
• Mercer County Conservation District is sponsoring its annual seedling sale of a variety of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. Orders and payment are due by March 24.
To view the catalog and find an order form, visit www.mercercountycd.com or call 724-662-2242 to request a mailed copy.
The drive-through seedling pickup day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12 at Munnell Run Farm in Mercer.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The League of Women Voters of Mercer County will present its annual book discussion program at 2 p.m. March 4 at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave. in Sharon.
”The Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism” by Anne Applebaum is this year’s program. Former Mercer County District Attorney James Epstein will lead the discussion. All are welcome to join the discussion and reading the book is not required.
• Coffee with the Commissioners will be offered at 9 a.m. March 16 at the Mercer County Extension Office, in Coolspring Township, north of Mercer. The event is sponsored by the Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Greenville Area, Shenango Valley, and Grove City chambers.
Pre-selected questions will be taken and moderator will be Nate Hamilla of West Central Job Partnership – PA CareerLink of Mercer County. Questions may be submitted by anyone to the Mercer Chamber office. Pastries will be provided by Allie’s Sweet Tooth of Mercer.
Reservations are required and tickets are $10 each. To RSVP, email mercerchamber@zoominternet.net.
CLASSES
• The Grove City Education Center for Adults will partner with West Central Job Partnership to offer a free computer class for beginners March 7 through April 25 at the PA CareerLink Mercer County, 217 W. State St., Sharon.
The eight-session class will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Class size is limited, and students must pre-register.
A volunteer classroom aide is also needed to assist.
For information or to register, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com.
WORKSHOPS
• Penn State Master Gardeners of Mercer County will present an ornamental tree and shrub pruning workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Penn State Extension Office-Mercer County, 463 N. Perry Highway, north of Mercer. The “walkabout” will be at a nearby location. Admission is $12 per person and is open to the public.
Participants will learn how to choose the right tools for the job, when to prune and why, what to remove and what to keep, and more. Fruit trees will not be covered at this workshop. This is an outdoor class so dress for the weather.
Register online by March 9 with any major credit card at https://extension.psu.edu/pruning-made-easy. If paying another way, call 1-877-345-0691 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. Anyone requiring any type of accommodation, or having questions about the physical access provided, should contact Kinorea Tigri at 814-350-7748 in advance.
Seating is limited.Information: 724-662-3141.
