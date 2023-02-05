THINGS TO DO
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS• Programs this week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – No Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., speaker Julie Kobak from Thiel College on “Normal Swallowing and How to recognize Something is Wrong”; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
» Tuesday – 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Noreen Sokolak from Garden Way Place on “Heart Health”
» Thursday — 9:30 a.m. Sliver Sneakers; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Friday — Super Bowl Party; 9:15 a.m. Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 11 a.m., Mande Burckart, Hospice laiason for Amedisys, on rock painting
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
• Activities and events planned for next week at McQuiston Senior Center, Sandy Lake, include:
» Monday — 10 a.m., Seniorcise with Ken; 12:30 p.m., Bridge
» Tuesday – 10:45 a.m., Valentine prize bingo; signups due for Valentine’s Day party
» Wednesday – 11:30 a.m., pie cookoff; 1 p.m., Tai Chi with Robin
» Thursday – 10 a.m. Line dancing with Kay; Lottery Lap Thursday
» Friday – 10:30 a.m. horse racing
McQuiston Center by the Park is at 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake. Info: 724-376-3608.
