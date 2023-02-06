THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Reservations are due by Feb. 18 for the WaterFire Sharon volunteer appreciation luncheon from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Apollo Maennerchor Club, 391 Dock St., Sharon.
The dinner is free for any volunteer who assisted in the 2022 season and $10 for non-volunteer guests. All are welcome.
• A Digital Boot Camp on marketing will be offered by Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, partnering with Gannon University’s Small Business Development Center, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 23 to March 16.
Topics include emarketing, content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing. All classes are in person at Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. The leader will be Maggie Horne, director of Gannon’s SBDC.
The event is free for Mercer chamber members and $20 for non-members. To register, contact Sandie at 814-871-7232 or gannonsbdc@gannon.edu.
• Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., has opened Samaritan’s Closet, a free store available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month. The next available date is Feb. 18.
Proof of income is not required, and all are welcome.
Donations of new or gently-worn items, free of defects, are accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Needed items include clothes, toys, household goods, books, DVDs, CDs, small appliances, and decorations.
Also, Mom’s Cupboard at the store provides free personal-hygiene items, paper products, and laundry and cleaning items. Donations are welcome to this outreach, as well.
Cash donations are also accepted in the jar at the store or sent to the church, made payable to Women of Faith.
FUNDRAISERS
• A Valentine craft and vendor fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 in Wheatland borough hall, 71 Broadway Ave., Wheatland. The event supports local crafters and vendors and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. All are welcome.
• Tickets are available for the ABATE Valentine’s pasta dinner, offering food, music, and fun, starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Croatian American Civic Club, 412 Staunton St., Farrell. ABATE is the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
Tickets are $12 per person, and all proceeds benefit local charities.
Info: President Doug Bennett at 724-992-4576 or Vice President Gary Brown at 724-734-3549.
• Mercer Rotary Club will sponsor The Mercer Derby Evening at the Races fundraising event on Feb. 18 at East End Fire Department, 104 Wilson Ave., Mercer. Doors open at 5 p.m. with races starting at 6 p.m.
Cost is $25 per person which includes beer and wine tastings and food.
Race sponsorships are $100 each and horses may be purchased for a $20 donation.
For tickets and race sponsorships, contact the fire department at 724-662-3290 or any Rotary Club member.
• VFW Auxiliary Post 6233, state Rt. 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 18 at the post. Admission is free and food is available. All are welcome.
MUSIC
• Soundbite will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Clark House, 3590 Valley View Road, Clark.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Griefshare support group will meet at Bethel Life 655 Clarksville Road hosts a Griefshare support group from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.