• Mercer County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. TODAY at the Pine Township Building, 545 Barkeyville Road, Grove City. All Democrats are invited to attend either in person or via Zoom. If attending via Zoom, contact the party at mercercountydemparty@gmail.com for the passcode.
• TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, announces a meeting time change for Hermitage Chapter 1738. Weigh-in is 4:45 to 5 p.m., with the meeting starting at 5 p.m. each Wednesday at McGonigle Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Hermitage. The first meeting is free, with no obligation to join. Information: Kathy Bartel, coordinator, at 724-877-3420 or www.tops.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Hermitage Democratic Commissioners will host a petition event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Hermitage City Building, 800 N. Hermitage Road. Voters can stop in and sign petitions for Democratic candidates to be on the May primary ballot.{p class=”p1”}Wheatland voters will be voting with the Hermitage ballot this year. Voter registration and mail-in ballot information will be available.
• Reservations are due by Feb. 18 for the WaterFire Sharon volunteer appreciation luncheon from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Apollo Maennerchor Club, 391 Dock St., Sharon.
The dinner is free for any volunteer who assisted in the 2022 season and $10 for non-volunteer guests. All are welcome.
• A Digital Boot Camp on marketing will be offered by Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, partnering with Gannon University’s Small Business Development Center, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 23 to March 16.
Topics include emarketing, content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing. All classes are in person at Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. The leader will be Maggie Horne, director of Gannon’s SBDC.
The event is free for Mercer chamber members and $20 for non-members. To register, contact Sandie at 814-871-7232 or gannonsbdc@gannon.edu.
• Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., has opened Samaritan’s Closet, a free store available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month. The next available date is Feb. 18.
Proof of income is not required, and all are welcome.
Donations of new or gently-worn items, free of defects, are accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Needed items include clothes, toys, household goods, books, DVDs, CDs, small appliances, and decorations.
Also, Mom’s Cupboard at the store provides free personal-hygiene items, paper products, and laundry and cleaning items. Donations are welcome to this outreach, as well.
Cash donations are also accepted in the jar at the store or sent to the church, made payable to Women of Faith.
FUNDRAISERS
• VFW Auxiliary Post 6233, state Rt. 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 18 at the post. Admission is free and food is available. All are welcome.
• Tickets are available for the ABATE Valentine’s pasta dinner, offering food, music, and fun, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday (2-11-23) in the Croatian American Civic Club, 412 Staunton St., Farrell. ABATE is the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
Tickets are $12 per person, and all proceeds benefit local charities.
Info: President Doug Bennett at 724-992-4576 or Vice President Gary Brown at 724-734-3549.
• A Valentine craft and vendor fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (2-12-23) in Wheatland borough hall, 71 Broadway Ave., Wheatland. The event supports local crafters and vendors and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. All are welcome.
• Mercer Rotary Club will sponsor The Mercer Derby Evening at the Races fundraising event on Feb. 18 at East End Fire Department, 104 Wilson Ave., Mercer. Doors open at 5 p.m. with races starting at 6 p.m.
Cost is $25 per person which includes beer and wine tastings and food.
Race sponsorships are $100 each and horses may be purchased for a $20 donation.
For tickets and race sponsorships, contact the fire department at 724-662-3290 or any Rotary Club member.
• Mercer County Conservation District is sponsoring its annual seedling sale of a variety of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. Orders and payment are required by March 24.
To view the catalog and find an order form, visit www.mercercountycd.com or call 724-662-2242 to request a mailed copy.
The drive-through seedling pickup day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12 at Munnell Run Farm in Mercer.
FOOD
• A chicken benefit dinner will be served by Stateline Amish Church from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (2-10-23) at Jamestown Lion’s Club, 702 Jackson St., Jamestown.
Meals are paid by making a donation and include traditional baked chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing, noodles, corn, gravy, coleslaw, and homemade pies. Carryouts are available.
All proceeds benefit Stateline Amish School. Info: 570-428-5081.
• A spaghetti dinner will be held at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday (2-11-23) for dine in and take out. The dinner includes beverages, salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, and ice cream. Tickets are $12. The Lodge is located at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Rd., Hermitage. Meatballs can be ordered to go.
• Friends of the Manor in Jamestown will have a chili dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (2-15-23) in the manor. Cost is $10 per meal. Eat in or carry out meals include chili, breads, dessert, and beverage. Quarts of chili are also available.Enter at the rear of the building. Pre-orders at 724-272-9365.
• Good Shepherd Church in West Middlesex will serve a spaghetti dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the church social hall, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and younger. Take out meals are available. Proceeds will benefit religious education.
MUSIC
• Soundbite will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday (2-11-23) at Clark House, 3590 Valley View Road, Clark.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Griefshare support group will meet at Bethel Life 655 Clarksville Road hosts a Griefshare support group from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222
