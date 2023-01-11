THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Democrat Women of Mercer County will have its first meeting of 2023 via Zoom on at 10 a.m. Saturday (1-14-23). All Democrats, men and women, are welcome to join in the call. Everyone on the DWMC mailing list will receive a link. To request a link, visit the events page of Democrat Women of Mercer County, PA, on Facebook.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Soundbite will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday (1-14-23) at Margarita King, 835 Perry Hwy., Mercer.
• Deadline is today (1-13-23) to obtain tickets to the Martin Luther King Day of Remembrance breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Tiffany’s Banquet Center, Brookfield. The Rev. Michele Askerneese of The Valley Church will be the speaker.Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance; no sales at the door. To buy tickets, visit svurbanleague.org or call 724-981-5310.
FUNDRAISERS
• VFW Auxiliary Post 6233, state Rt. 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (1-14-23) at the post. Admission is free and food is available. All are welcome.
