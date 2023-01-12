THINGS TO DO
CANCELLATIONS
• Penn State Extension’s Master Gardener “Come Grow with Us” program scheduled for today, Saturday, Jan. 14, has been cancelled.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953‘s lunch for the month of January has been cancelled.
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 will meet for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All friends and spouses are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday for lunch at Muscarella’s in Sharpsville. Spouses and others welcome. Questions? Contact Donna at 724-342-0035, or Granmad@roadrunner.com.
• Hickory High School Class of 1960 will gather for lunch at noon Jan. 21 at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and friends are welcome.
REUNIONS
• Sharon High School Class of 1975 is planning for its 50th reunion and needs classmate contact information.
Classmates should email information to sharonhighschoool1975@gmail.com as soon as possible.
FOOD
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, Jan. 14, at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Information: 330-442-1223.
• A spaghetti dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 14, at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, 7 S. Neshannock Road at the corner of Route 62, Hermitage. Meals are dine in or take out. The cost is $12 for salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, beverage, and ice cream.
• A stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia. Donation is $12 per meal. Dine in or take out. Info: 724-475-2189 or 724-475-3735.
FOR SENIORS
• AARP TaxAide volunteers will be preparing and e-filing federal, state and local income tax returns for low-income and elderly clients, at three locations, including Hickory VFW 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage; Greenville VFW 3374, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville; and West Middlesex VFW 6233, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
This is a free service. Appointments are required by calling 211, Option 1, starting Monday, Jan. 16.
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer, and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at McGonigle Ambulance Service in Hermitage.
Registration is required and can be completed by calling 800-559-4880 or online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
