THINGS TO DO

CANCELLATIONS

• Penn State Extension’s Master Gardener “Come Grow with Us” program scheduled for today, Saturday, Jan. 14, has been cancelled.

Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953‘s lunch for the month of January has been cancelled.

MEETINGS

Hickory High School Class of 1956 will meet for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.

West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All friends and spouses are welcome.

Hickory High School Class of 1958 will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday for lunch at Muscarella’s in Sharpsville. Spouses and others welcome. Questions? Contact Donna at 724-342-0035, or Granmad@roadrunner.com.

Hickory High School Class of 1960 will gather for lunch at noon Jan. 21 at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and friends are welcome.

REUNIONS

Sharon High School Class of 1975 is planning for its 50th reunion and needs classmate contact information.

Classmates should email information to sharonhighschoool1975@gmail.com as soon as possible.

FOOD

• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, Jan. 14, at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Information: 330-442-1223.

• A spaghetti dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 14, at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, 7 S. Neshannock Road at the corner of Route 62, Hermitage. Meals are dine in or take out. The cost is $12 for salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, beverage, and ice cream.

A stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia. Donation is $12 per meal. Dine in or take out. Info: 724-475-2189 or 724-475-3735.

FOR SENIORS

AARP TaxAide volunteers will be preparing and e-filing federal, state and local income tax returns for low-income and elderly clients, at three locations, including Hickory VFW 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage; Greenville VFW 3374, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville; and West Middlesex VFW 6233, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.

This is a free service. Appointments are required by calling 211, Option 1, starting Monday, Jan. 16.

Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer, and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at McGonigle Ambulance Service in Hermitage.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 800-559-4880 or online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.

Tags

Trending Video