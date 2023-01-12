THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953's lunch for the month of January has been cancelled.
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Middlesex Diner. All friends and spouses are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1960 will gather for lunch at noon Jan. 21 at Nick's Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and friends are welcome.
REUNIONS
• Sharon High School Class of 1975 is planning now for its 50th reunion and needs classmate contact information. Classmates should email information to sharonhighschoool1975@gmail.com as soon as possible.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Digital Boot Camp on marketing will be offered by Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, partnering with Gannon University's Small Business Development Center, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 23 to March 16.
Topics include Emarketing, content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing. All classes are in person at Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. Leader is Maggie Horne, director of Gannon's SBDC.
Cost is free for Mercer Chamber members and $20 for non-members.
Seating is limited so those interested should register now. For information and to register, contact Sandie at 814-871-7232 or gannonsbdc@gannon.edu.
FUNDRAISERS
• Tickets are available now for the ABATE Valentine's pasta dinner, offering food, music, and fun, starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Croatian American Civic Club, 412 Staunton St., Farrell. ABATE is the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
Tickets are $12 per person and all proceeds benefit local charities.
Information and tickets: President Doug Bennett at 724-992-4576 or Vice President Gary Brown at 724-734-3549.
All are welcome.
• Tickets are available for the Rotary Club of Hermitage purse bingo event Jan. 29 in Buhl Club gymnasium, 29 N. Pine St., Sharon. Doors open at 1 p.m. and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of six, which includes extra bingo packets. Contact any Hermitage Rotary member or email Michelle at mbower@fnbuhlclub.org.
FOR SENIORS
• AARP TaxAide volunteers will be preparing and e-filing federal, state and local income tax returns for low income and elderly clients, at three locations, including Hickory VFW 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage; Greenville VFW 3374, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville; and West Middlesex VFW 6233, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
This is a free service and appointments are required by calling 211, Option 1, starting Jan. 16.
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer, and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at McGonigle Ambulance Service in Hermitage. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 800-559-4880 or online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Bingocize; 12:30 p.m., yoga
» Wednesday – 11 a.m., speaker attorney Russell Adkins; 1 p.m., art
» Thursday – 10 a.m., movie/snack; 11 a.m., grief support
» Friday – 11 a.m., cancer support group; 12:30 p.m., arthritis exercise with Robin; 1:30 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – Closed for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
» Tuesday — 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 11 a.m., Tom Hall, PHN, on "GI Disorders" and free blood pressure screenings; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — Happy birthdays; 9 a.m., total body fitness; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Kirk and Jean Hamza of Musical Memories entertain; 1 p.m., book club
» Thursday — 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 p.m., Pickleball
» Friday — 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Sounds of Elvis with Jim Felix, Elvis tribute artist
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
