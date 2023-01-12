THINGS TO DO
FOOD
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Information: 330-442-1223.
• A spaghetti dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Meals are dine in or take out. Cost is $12 for salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, beverage, and ice cream.
• A stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water St., Fredonia. Donation is $12 per meal. Dine in or take out. Info: 724-475-2189 or 724-475-3735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.