THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Digital Boot Camp on marketing will be offered by Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, partnering with Gannon University’s Small Business Development Center, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 23 to March 16.
Topics include Emarketing, content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing. All classes are in person at Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. The leader will be Maggie Horne, director of Gannon’s SBDC.
The event is free for Mercer Chamber members and $20 for non-members. To register, contact Sandie at 814-871-7232 or gannonsbdc@gannon.edu.
FUNDRAISERS
• Tickets are available now for the ABATE Valentine’s pasta dinner, offering food, music, and fun, starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Croatian American Civic Club, 412 Staunton St., Farrell. ABATE is the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
Tickets are $12 per person and all proceeds benefit local charities.
Info: President Doug Bennett at 724-992-4576 or Vice President Gary Brown at 724-734-3549.
• Tickets are available for the Rotary Club of Hermitage purse bingo event Jan. 29 in Buhl Club gymnasium, 29 N. Pine St., Sharon. Doors open at 1 p.m. and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of six, which includes extra bingo packets. Contact any Hermitage Rotary member or email Michelle at mbower@fnbuhlclub.org.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for this week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Bingocize; 12:30 p.m., yoga
» Wednesday – 11 a.m., speaker attorney Russell Adkins; 1 p.m., art
» Thursday – 10 a.m., movie/snack; 11 a.m., grief support
» Friday – 11 a.m., cancer support group; 12:30 p.m., arthritis exercise with Robin; 1:30 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – Closed for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
» Tuesday — 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 11 a.m., Tom Hall, PHN, on “GI Disorders” and free blood pressure screenings; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — Happy birthdays; 9 a.m., total body fitness; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Kirk and Jean Hamza of Musical Memories entertain; 1 p.m., book club
» Thursday — 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 p.m., Pickleball
» Friday — 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Sounds of Elvis with Jim Felix, Elvis tribute artist
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
