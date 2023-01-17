THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Reynolds High School Alumni Association will host its annual membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the LGI room at the high school. All members are invited to attend. Information: 724-588-6639.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools will host an open house at noon Jan. 29 at St. John Paul II Elementary School, 2335 Highland Road, and at 3 p.m. that day at Kennedy Catholic High School, 2120 Shenango Valley Fwy., both in Hermitage.
RSVP to Nicole Perry at 724-342-2205 or nperry@kennedycatholicschools.org
SUPPORT GROUPS
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
