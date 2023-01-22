THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday (1-25-23) at DiLorenzo’s Specialty Deli and Bakery in Sharpsville. Note the time change.
All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Mercer County Amateur Radio Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday with an Elmer session. The business meeting begins at 7 p.m. and the program at 7:30 p.m.
This meeting will be held in person at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon, and on Zoom. Info: www.w3lif.org.
W1RFI Ed Hare, who will present a program on RFI. Known as the “Lab Dad,” W1RFI Ed was first licensed in 1963. After 16 years in the electronics industry, he came to ARRL HQ in 1986, where he has been for more than 36 years.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for this week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Today – 9:30 a.m., Bingocize; 11 a.m., speaker Tom Hall from Primary Health; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., educational bingo with Tomika; 12:30 p.m., yoga
» Wednesday – 11 a.m., speaker from Provision Therapy and balance activity; 1 p.m., art
» Thursday – 10 a.m., movie/snack; 11 a.m., trim-n-tone
» Friday – 10 a.m., Bingocize; 1:30 p.m., Tai Chi for arthritis
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Today – 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Lotto Bingo! with Kelly Bianco from Promedica; 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 11 a.m., singer Jose Collincini entertains; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., speaker Carolyn Hartle of Hartle Elder Law; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and tables games, and Pickleball
» Thursday – No Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 p.m., Pickleball
» Friday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., movie, “The King’s Speech.”
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
REUNIONS
• Sharon High School Class of 1975 is planning for its 50th reunion and needs classmate contact information.
Classmates should email information to sharonhighschoool1975@gmail.com as soon as possible.
FOOD
• A stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (1-25-23) at Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water St., Fredonia. Donation is $12 per meal. Dine in or take out.
Info: 724-475-2189 or 724-475-3735.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools will host an open house at noon Jan. 29 at St. John Paul II Elementary School, 2335 Highland Road, and at 3 p.m. that day at Kennedy Catholic High School, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, both in Hermitage.
RSVP to Nicole Perry at 724-342-2205 or nperry@kennedycatholicschools.org
• A Digital Boot Camp on marketing will be offered by Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, partnering with Gannon University’s Small Business Development Center, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 23 to March 16.
Topics include emarketing, content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing. All classes are in person at Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. The leader will be Maggie Horne, director of Gannon’s SBDC.
The event is free for Mercer chamber members and $20 for non-members. To register, contact Sandie at 814-871-7232 or gannonsbdc@gannon.edu.
FUNDRAISERS
• Tickets are available for the ABATE Valentine’s pasta dinner, offering food, music, and fun, starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Croatian American Civic Club, 412 Staunton St., Farrell. ABATE is the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
Tickets are $12 per person, and all proceeds benefit local charities.
Info: President Doug Bennett at 724-992-4576 or Vice President Gary Brown at 724-734-3549.
• Rotary Club of Hermitage will sponsor a purse bingo fundraiser event Jan. 29 in Buhl Club gymnasium, 29 N. Pine St., Sharon. Doors open at 1 p.m. and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of six, which includes extra bingo packets. Contact any Hermitage Rotary member or email Michelle at mbower@fnbuhlclub.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.