THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pizza Hut on Hadley Road, Greenville.
REUNIONS
• Sharon High School Class of 1975 is planning for its 50th reunion and needs classmate contact information. Classmates should email information to sharonhighschoool1975@gmail.com as soon as possible.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for this week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9:30 a.m., Bingocize; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba; 1:30 p.m., arthritis exercise
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Trivia Tuesday; 12:30 p.m., yoga; 3 p.m., tap
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950.
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Prize Bingo!; 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday – 9 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
FOOD
• St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville will serve its famous all-homemade spaghetti dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Parish Social Center, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for adults and $6 for kids under 10. Dinner includes homemade pasta, sauce, and meatballs, D'Onofrio's sausage, fresh Italian bread, and salad. Take out and limited gluten-free meals available.
Live Italian music will be provided by Sam Tonelli. The event also features a basket raffle and other raffles.
Information: Call 724-962-7130, email holynamestbarts@gmail.com, or visit St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church on Facebook. Advance tickets: www.saintbartholomews.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools will host an open house at noon Sunday (1-29-23) at St. John Paul II Elementary School, 2335 Highland Road, and at 3 p.m. at Kennedy Catholic High School, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, both in Hermitage.
RSVP to Nicole Perry at 724-342-2205 or nperry@kennedycatholicschools.org
• A Digital Boot Camp on marketing will be offered by Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, partnering with Gannon University’s Small Business Development Center, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 23 to March 16.
Topics include emarketing, content marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing. All classes are in person at Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. The leader will be Maggie Horne, director of Gannon’s SBDC.
The event is free for Mercer chamber members and $20 for non-members. To register, contact Sandie at 814-871-7232 or gannonsbdc@gannon.edu.
• Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., has opened Samaritan's Closet, a free store available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month. The next available date is Feb. 2.
Proof of income is not required, and all are welcome.
Donations of new or gently-worn items, free of defects, are accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Needed items include clothes, toys, household goods, books, DVDs, CDs, small appliances, and decorations.
Also, Mom's Cupboard at the store provides free personal-hygiene items, paper products, and laundry and cleaning items. Donations are welcome to this outreach, as well.
Cash donations are also accepted in the jar at the store or sent to the church, made payable to Women of Faith.
The store opened in November 2022 and has developed partnerships with several area businesses.
The committee consists of Margo Letts, Peggy Hines, Toni Jones, Kathy De Lorenzo, Gwen Martino, and Pastor Kelley Schanely.
FUNDRAISERS
• Rotary Club of Hermitage will sponsor a purse bingo fundraiser event Sunday in Buhl Club gymnasium, 29 N. Pine St., Sharon. Doors open at 1 p.m. and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of six, which includes extra bingo packets. Contact any Hermitage Rotary member or email Michelle at mbower@fnbuhlclub.org.
• A Valentine craft and vendor fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 in Wheatland Borough Hall, 71 Broadway Ave., Wheatland. The event supports local crafters and vendors and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. All are welcome.
• Tickets are available for the ABATE Valentine’s pasta dinner, offering food, music, and fun, starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Croatian American Civic Club, 412 Staunton St., Farrell. ABATE is the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
Tickets are $12 per person, and all proceeds benefit local charities.
Info: President Doug Bennett at 724-992-4576 or Vice President Gary Brown at 724-734-3549.
MUSIC
• Soundbite will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 4 at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Griefshare "Loss of a Spouse" support group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at Bethel Life, 246 S. Mercer St., Greenville. Attendees will receive practical tips for coping with a spouse's death and uncover reasons for hope.
Also, Bethel Life's Hermitage location at 655 Clarksville Road hosts a Griefshare support group from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.