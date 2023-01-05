THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (1-10-23) in a new location, Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• The Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., in Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pizza Hut in Greenville.
• Democrat Women of Mercer County will have its first meeting of 2023 via Zoom on at 10 a.m. Jan. 14. All Democrats, men and women, are welcome to join in the call. Everyone on the DWMC mailing list will receive a link. To request a link, visit the events page of Democrat Women of Mercer County, PA, on Facebook.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Soundbite will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 14, at Margarita King, 835 Perry Hwy., Mercer.
• Martin Luther King Day of Remembrance breakfast is planned for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 2023, in Tiffany’s Banquet Center, Brookfield. The Rev. Michele Askerneese of The Valley Church will be the speaker.Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance; no sales at the door. To buy tickets, visit svurbanleague.org or call 724-981-5310.
• Grove City Education Center for Adults will partner with West Central Job Partnership to offer a free computer class for beginners at the PA CareerLink Mercer County, 118 S. Center St. in Sharon. The eight-session class will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. Class size is limited and students must pre-register. A volunteer classroom aide is also needed to assist. For information or to register, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com. GCECA also offers GED instruction, classes in English as a second language, and a range of other adult literacy services in Sharon, Grove City and Greenville.
FUNDRAISERS
• VFW Auxiliary Post 6233, state Rt. 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14, at the post. Admission is free and food is available. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.