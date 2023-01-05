THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (1-10-23) in a new location, Nick's Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Information: Bob Malsom at 724-342-3188.
• The Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., in Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pizza Hut in Greenville.
• Democrat Women of Mercer County will have its first meeting of 2023 via Zoom on at 10 a.m. Jan. 14. All Democrats, men and women, are welcome to join in the call. Everyone on the DWMC mailing list will receive a link. To request a link, visit the events page of Democrat Women of Mercer County, PA, on Facebook.
• A town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Grove City High School to seek solutions to the EMS crisis.
FOOD
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Information: 330-442-1223.
• A spaghetti dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage. Meals are dine in or take out. Cost is $14 for salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, beverage, and ice cream. Meatballs can be ordered to go.
FUNDRAISERS
• VFW Auxiliary Post 6233, state Rt. 18, West Middlesex, will sponsor an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14, at the post. Admission is free and food is available. All are welcome.
• Tickets are available now for the Rotary Club of Hermitage purse bingo event Jan. 29 in Buhl Club gymnasium, 29 N. Pine St., Sharon. Doors open at 1 p.m. and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of six, which includes extra bingo packets. Contact any Hermitage Rotary member or email Michelle at mbower@fnbuhlclub.org. Proceeds benefit the work of Hermitage Rotary Club.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Soundbite will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 14, at Margarita King, 835 Perry Hwy., Mercer.
• Martin Luther King Day of Remembrance breakfast is planned for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 2023, in Tiffany’s Banquet Center, Brookfield. The Rev. Michele Askerneese of The Valley Church will be the speaker.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance; no sales at the door. To buy tickets, visit svurbanleague.org or call 724-981-5310.
• Grove City Education Center for Adults will partner with West Central Job Partnership to offer a free computer class for beginners at the PA CareerLink Mercer County, 118 S. Center St. in Sharon. The eight-session class will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. Class size is limited and students must pre-register. A volunteer classroom aide is also needed to assist.
For information or to register, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com. GCECA also offers GED instruction, classes in English as a second language, and a range of other adult literacy services in Sharon, Grove City and Greenville.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly will celebrate 75 years as a weight loss support group in 2023. The group is hosting a free, non-obligation open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (1-12-23) at McGonigle’s Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Hermitage.
Local contact is Kathy Bartel, TOPS coordinator, at 724-877-3420 or visit www.tops.org.
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays now through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
• Operation Lighthouse will offer a grief support group for parents dealing with the loss of their child from addiction. The free event is at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at 1031 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with the next event being Tuesday (1-10-23). Info: 724-308-6801.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road.
FOR SENIORS
• AARP TaxAide volunteers will be preparing and e-filing federal, state and local income tax returns for low income and elderly clients, at three locations, including Hickory VFW 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage; Greenville VFW 3374, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville; and West Middlesex VFW 6233, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
This is a free service and appointments are required by calling 211, Option 1, starting Jan. 16.
SENIORS FOR SAFE DRIVING
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer, and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at McGonigle Ambulance Station, Hermitage. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 800-559-4880 or online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Activities and events planned for next week at Shenango Valley Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9 a.m., breakfast; 9:30 a.m., Bingocize; 12:30 p.m., chair Zumba; 1 p.m. Euchre
» Tuesday – 10 a.m., Trivia Tuesday; 12:30 p.m., yoga
» Wednesday – 9 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 11 a.m., speaker Mande Burkhart; 1 p.m., art
» Thursday – 10 a.m., movie/snack; 11 a.m., grief support
» Friday – MLK Jr. party; 11 a.m., Terry Dach entertains; 12:30 p.m., arthritis exercise with Robin
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Info: 724-981-7950
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
» Monday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., speaker Thea Nixon, Seniors Helping Seniors, on "Social Engagement During the Winter"; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty
» Tuesday — 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
» Wednesday — 11 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., speaker Noreen Sokolak, Garden Way Place, on “Seasonal Affective Depression Disorder (SADD).”
» Thursday — 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 p.m., Pickleball
» Friday — 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 11 a.m., Mande Burkhart, hospice liaison for Amedisys, on "Ringing in the Positive!"
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
