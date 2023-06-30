Things to Do
Firework shows
• Gateway Jamestown’s Annual Independence Day Fireworks at Pymatuning State Park is today at 10 p.m. In the event of unfavorable weather, the event will be held Sunday at the same time.
Special Events
• The French Creek Archaeological Society will hold an artifact and relic show July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Indian artifacts, fossils, minerals, jewelery and display cases will be on display and for sale. There will also be flint knapping and spear throwing demonstrations.
Guests may also bring in their own fossils and minerals for identification.
The show will be at St. Phillip Church, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville. Admission is $4, with free admission for kids 12 and under. Call John Sites at 814–398–8212 for more info.
Reunions
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Jules Tavern, 34 Ohl St., Greenville.
Outdoors
• Moraine State Park and McConnells Mill State Park will hold the following events for the month of July:
– Morning Wild Teas – July 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Kildoo Picnic Area at McConnells Mill State Park.
– Geology Day! – July 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kildoo Picnic Area at McConnells Mill State Park.
– Star Party! – July 15 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Lakeview Beach Parking Lot, North Shore, Moraine State Park.
– Fun with Dutch Ovens Outdoor Cooking – July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kildoo Pavilion at McConnells Mill State Park.
– Creek Critters – July 22 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hells Hollow Trail Parking Lot at McConnells Mill State Park.
– Silver Paddle – July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Pleasant Valley Non–motorized Launch Area (South Shore) in Moraine State Park.
– Bats in Action – July 28 from 8 to 10 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Moraine State Park.
Classes
• Seconds Count Firearms is hosting a free U.S. Law Shield ”Use of Deadly Force” legal workshop on July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 151 N. Diamond St., Mercer.
Guests will learn what you are legally able to do if they are ever faced with a critical incident or self-defense situation. An experienced attorney will explain complex legal issues and the practical decisions guests will need to make.
Register Online at www.gunlawseminar.com
Commented
