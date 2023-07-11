Things to Do
MEETINGS
• Democrat Women of Mercer County will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday (7-15-23) in Mercer County Democratic Party Headquarters, 107 E. State St., Sharon. All Democrats, regardless of gender, are welcome to attend. As always, the organization is collecting items for AWARE. A list of needed items can be found on the DWMC website.
• Hickory High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, friends, and former classmates are welcome.
REUNIONS
• The 72nd annual Scarmack family reunion will be Sunday at the Mercer County Shrine Club, Hermitage.
Festivities will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. At 1 p.m., a pasta dinner will be served. Those attending are asked to take a dessert and their own beverages. The baking contest will be homemade cake.
There will be a family memorial, Tootsie’s Auction (bring a new gift of $5 or more), raffle baskets, bingo and prizes, a corn hole tournament, a Morra tournament, and children’s games.
RSVP to Carl Brockway via Facebook, email ScarmackFamilyReunion@gmail.com or call 330-881-1996.
HISTORY
• Mercer resident Cindy Crytzer will perform a presentation on her book, “A Civil War Husband” at 7 p.m. Thursday (7-13-23) at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. The event is part of the hall’s “Spotlight On” series, which is the second Thursday of every month.
Crytzer’s book focuses on letters written by her great-great grandfather, Thomas D. Nelson, during the Civil War. Nelson served with the 100th Pennsylvania Infantry, known as the “Roundheads.”
For those unable to attend, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Trust has streams on its Facebook and YouTube pages.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Area Historical Society is planning a day bus trip to Seneca Niagara Casino on July 26. The bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. from the former Reyers parking lot in downtown Sharon and leaves the casino at 6 p.m.
Cost is $50 and includes $25 in free play. To reserve a seat, call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884.
FOOD
• Orders are due today for a pierogi sale on Friday (7-14-23) at St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road, Hermitage. The potato-cheese variety is $9 a dozen. Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Friday.
To order, call 724-981-0571.
FOOD VENDORS WANTED
• The Buhl Day committee is looking for interested food vendors for the community’s annual event on Sept. 4. Anyone interested can find more information and applications to complete online at buhlpark.org/buhlday. Questions may be addressed to Cheryl Moss at mossmanor@hotmail.com.
CONCERTS
• Mercer Community Band will perform the fourth concert in its 46th season on the historic Mercer County Courthouse Square on Friday (7-14-23). The Cornbinders will provide warmup music beginning at 6 p.m.
Theme for the concert is “Musicals, Movies and More.”
Dr. Hendley D. Hoge serves as the director; Douglas A. Butchy as associate director; and D. Lee Caldwell as assistant director.
Guest instrumental soloist Rick Diefenderfer, a native of Greenville, will perform “A Tribute to Artie Shaw,” “Concerto for Clarinet,” and “A Clarinet Polka,” He served as concertmaster at the U.S. Naval Academy and is the principal clarinetist of the Butler Symphony Orchestra.
Guest vocal soloist Erika Walker is in the graduate school of the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University where she is completing her studies in vocal performance. She will be singing “Richard Rodgers in Concert,” “By Strauss,” and “Vienna, My City of Dreams.”
Guest dance artist Cole Devine of Stoneboro and a home-school junior recently won the state title of Dance Masters 2022 teen Mr. Dance in the genre of tap. He is actively involved in the Oil Region Ballet, Franklin’s Barrow Theater and most recently performed in “Oklahoma” in Akron, Ohio. He will be dancing to “Tap Out.”
Other band repertoire to be performed includes, “Thanks for the Memories,” “Walking With an Angel,” “At the Movies — The Classics,” and “Cheerio March,” among others.
The Mercer Rotary Club will host an old-fashioned ice-cream social with fresh popcorn available throughout the evening.
Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse.
For further information, call 724-699-9124.
• Westminster College’s Strathgheny School of Scottish Fiddling will host a public concert at 8 p.m. Friday (7-14-23) in the New Wilmington Borough Amphitheater located in New Wilmington Borough Park off of Beechwood Avenue in New Wilmington.
The concert ends a weeklong fiddling camp held on Westminster’s campus during which participants from all over the U.S. focus on bowing techniques, ornamentation, interpretation and rhythmic nuance, while also learning by ear and how to interpret traditional notation practices
The concert is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on the Westminster College campus.
For more information about the Strathgheny School of Scottish Fiddling, visit https://www.melindacrawford.com/strathgheny.
