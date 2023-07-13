THINGS TO DO
FOOD
• Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, corner of U.S. Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Rd., Hermitage, will host its annual chicken barbecue from 1 to 6 p.m. July 22. Dine-in and takeout meals are available. Tickets are sold at the door for adults at $20 each, children ages 7 to 12 are $10, and those 6 and younger are free for dine-in only. No tax, no tip.
The meal includes BBQ chicken, baked potato with butter and sour cream, baked beans, coleslaw, bread and butter, beverages, and ice cream. There will also be a $50 door prize drawing. All are welcome.
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• The West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vey's Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and friends are welcome. Info: Donna at 724-342-0035.
• The Shenango Valley Ski Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All are welcome to attend.
• Farrell High School Class of 1956 will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Erie Canal Grille (formerly Thelma's) on High Street in Sharpsville.
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mama Jane's on Hadley Road in Greenville. All members and friends are welcome. The class will celebrate its 70th anniversary of its graduation on Aug. 11 at Greenville VFW on Conneaut Lake Road in Greenville. For information, call Mary at 724-932-5581.
REUNIONS
• The 148th annual Zahniser Foundation annual business/membership meeting and family reunion will be Aug. 5 at Coolspring Presbyterian Church in Mercer.
The Zahniser Cemetery and Old Homestead are nearby for those interested in a little piece of Mercer County history.
Family members are requested to arrive at 11 a.m. with a tureen meal served at noon. Each family is asked to provide a casserole dish or dessert.
Meat entrees will be provided by Weber Catering of New Wilmington.
Table service and beverages will be provided, and a gift basket auction and 50/50 chance drawing are planned.
The Zahniser Foundation annual business membership meeting begins at 1 p.m.
For more information, access the Zahniser family website at Zahniser.org.
