SPECIAL EVENTS
• Kennedy Catholic High School is planning a ”Christmas in July Extravaganza” starting at 4 p.m. July 29 at the school, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage.
The event includes an Italian dinner, raffle baskets, silent auction, 50/50, and a kids zone.
Tickets are $20 and all proceeds benefit Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
All are welcome.
• French Creek Archaeological Society will sponsor an artifact and relic show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 in St. Philip Catholic Church social hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville, Pa., one mile north of Linesville Spillway.
Admission is $4 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. Exact change is requested.
There will be displays, along with items for sale, including Indian artifacts, fossils, minerals, jewelry, display cases, flint knapping supplies, and more.
Demonstrations will be given on flint knapping and spear throwing. Those attending are welcome to take their own artifacts, fossils and minerals to be identified.
Information: John Sites at 814-398-8212.
• All are welcome to attend the annual summer picnic of the Mercer County Republican Party at 6 p.m. July 31 in Grove City Memorial Park. Those attending should take a dish to share and their own table service. Beverages and meat will be provided.
A silent auction will be held and Carolyn Carluccio, Republican candidate for PA Supreme Court, will be the special guest.
Reservations are not required. Info: 724-662-4060.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter‘s second annual golf scramble fundraiser will be held at 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, 2961 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Proceeds from the event will help cover the costs of veterinary bills, helping animals and continued shelter maintenance.
The event is $100 per golfer and $400 per team. Sponsorship packages include the “Great Dane Package” of $1,200 for two teams, two hole sponsorships and one 24in. x 36in. sign; a “Puuurrfect Package” of $800 for one team and two hole sponsorships; and a “Chihuahua Package” of $150 for one hole sponsorship.
Checks can be made payable to “Shenango Valley Animal Shelter” and mailed to 2599 Broadway Ave., Hermitage, PA 16148.
Lunch and dinner will be provided, and the registration deadline is Monday, July 24.
For more information, contact either Frank Connelly at frankconnelly1671@gmail.com or Dave Koerth at koerth09@gmail.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
• North Sharon Volunteer Fire Hall will sponsor a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at the hall, 469 Thornton St., Sharon.
All who give that day will be entered for a chance to win a private shark dive and receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of choice.
To sign up, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search for Shenango Valley.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Area Historical Society is planning a day bus trip to Seneca Niagara Casino on July 26. The bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. from the former Reyers parking lot in downtown Sharon and leaves the casino at 6 p.m.
Cost is $50 and includes $25 in free play. To reserve a seat, call 724-813-9199 or 724-699-3884.
FOOD
• Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, corner of U.S. Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Rd., Hermitage, will host its annual chicken barbecue from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday (7-22-23). Dine-in and takeout meals are available. Tickets are sold at the door for adults at $20 each, children ages 7 to 12 are $10, and those 6 and younger are free for dine-in only. No tax, no tip.
The meal includes BBQ chicken, baked potato with butter and sour cream, baked beans, coleslaw, bread and butter, beverages, and ice cream. There will also be a $50 door prize drawing. All are welcome.
