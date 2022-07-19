THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Mercer County Amateur Radio Club will meet for its club picnic starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Shelter 4, Buhl Park. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. The picnic is in place of the regular monthly meeting. MCARC will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, smoked seasoned chicken, fresh fruit salad, and soft drinks. Families are welcome and asked to provide desserts to share.
• Hubbard American Legion Post 51 will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Social Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave., Hubbard. Parking is in the lower level parking lot. Special guest speaker will be Captain Nick Hendrix of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the meeting. All members are urged to attend.
CLASSES
• Community Library of the Shenango Valley will host a financial literacy program at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the library. Speaker will represent Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union and talk about budget basics. Everyone is welcome to learn about tips on budgeting and information about credit scores. The program is free and open to the public with no registration required.
This program is part of the library’s dedication to being a PennnsylvaniaForward Gold Star Library by providing a variety of programs that are aimed to help the community. Information: www.clsv.net.
• Pennsylvania Dance Co., downtown Sharon, will offer master classes with McGee Huffman on July 28. Hip hop classes for beginner and intermediate dancers of all ages will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and tap for intermediate and advanced dancers of all ages will be 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person per class. Register online or by email at thepennsylvaniadanceco@gmail.com. All are welcome.
FOOD
• Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810, corner of U.S. Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Rdoad, Hermitage, will host its annual chicken barbecue from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Dine-in and takeout meals are available. Tickets are $20 each and children ages 7 to 12 are $10 and those under 7 years are free for dine-in only.
The meal includes BBQ chicken, baked potato with butter and sour cream, coleslaw, bread and butter, and ice cream. There will also be a $50 door prize drawing. All are welcome.
• St. John’s Orthodox Church, Morefield Road, Hermitage, will offer a pirohi sale fundraiser on July 29. Pre-order is required by calling 724-981-0571 by July 25. The potato and cheese variety is $9 per dozen. Orders can be picked up on the 29th from noon to 2 p.m.
FUNDRAISERS
• South Pymatuning Emergency Services benefit featuring musician Chris Higbee will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (7-24-22) at Thelma’s Sports Nook Pavilion, Sharpsville. Tickets are $25 each and free for children ages 10 and younger. The event includes food, a gun raffle, TV door prize, basket raffle, 50/50, and more. Higbee will perform live for two hours.
Information: 724-962-9481 or Facebook.
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Dorcas Society will sponsor its fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. A half-price day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. A variety of slightly used goods will be sold at reasonable prices. The event includes delicious homemade and baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. The church is at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, behind the Home Depot.
• Hermitage Historical Society is taking registrations for its Aug. 6 flea market. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage. Vendor setup begins at 7 a.m. A 12-foot space costs $10, and vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and canopy tent. For information on vendor setup, call Rod at 724-877-7996.
Historical Society sales are held in The Stewart House garage to benefit the preservation of the Stewart House. This year, the exterior pillars are in need of retrofitting as well as soffit and fascia repairs and painting. Any donations, either sellable items or monetary donations, will be accepted.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Mercer Salvation Army is sponsoring a back-to-school clothing and supplies program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must live in the 16137 zip code area, be income eligible, and did not participate in the 2021 program. Applications are available from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday (7-21-22), July 28, Aug. 11, and Aug. 18 at the Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St. Parents or guardians must provide a current photo ID, household income information, and birth certificates. Information: call 724-893-6031.
• The Farrell Croatian Club, 412 Staunton St., will host a performance by Shane McGee from 8 to 11 Saturday. The kitchen will be open.
• Sharon Historical Society’s downtown Sharon history walks are scheduled for Saturday (7-23-22) and Sept. 17. The July walk will focus on the last section of the Upper East Hill. Stops will include Case Avenue Elementary School, Sharon High School and stadium, the Carley Mansion and bird sanctuary, coal mines, and bygone buildings and mansions of Sharon’s business leaders and industrialists.
The September walk will focus on Prospect Heights. Stops will include the Oakland Avenue Viaduct, Prospect Heights School, the Prindle Homestead, and other grand homes of Sharon’s business leaders and industrialists. The free walks begin at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. Saturday’s walk begins on the lawn in front of the high school; park in the school lots behind.
• Friends of the Manor in Jamestown will offer guided tours of the Gibson Manor in Jamestown from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (7-23-22) and July 30. Tours will include Gibson Family history, stories of the famous Dr. Gibson, underground railroad, and legends of the house. A donation is requested and entrance is in the rear. Information: call 724-932-3428.
• French Creek Archaeological Society will host an artifact and relic show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 in St. Philip Catholic Church Social Hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville. Among the items available for sale will be Indian artifacts, fossils, minerals, jewelry, display cases, and flint knapping supplies. Demonstrations will be given on flint knapping and spear throwing. Guests are invited to bring their own artifacts and fossils for identification. Admission is $4 a person in exact change. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Information: John Sites at 814-398-8212.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will not meet again until 6 p.m. Aug. 15 due to construction at Notre Dame Church. The group will also meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 12, and Sept. 26 in the church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. ANAD typically meets the first and third Monday of each month except on holidays. Information: Renee at 724-981-5435.
REUNIONS
• Wilmington Area High School Class of 1982 will host its 40th class reunion on Aug. 19. A tour of the high school will be offered at 6 p.m., followed by a reunion gathering at The Fractured Grape, 138 S. Market St., New Wilmington. All classmates, friends, and alumni are welcome.
For more information, call Dawn Sampson Klinger at 256-590-3159 or Patty Litwin Kopatich at 330-533-5626
• Kennedy Christian High School Class of 1975 is planning its 47th reunion for Sept. 17, at the Normandy Banquet Center inside the Hickory VFW, Hermitage. The reunion coincides with the 65th birthday year of its classmates. A mixer is planned for Sept. 16 at Splitz Sports Bar and Grille, Hermitage. Invitations are mailed. For more info contact Geri at glsw@roadrunner.com or Mary Kay at mkk1208@gmail.com.
• The New Wilmington High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion in 2023. The committee continues to search for a number of classmates; anyone who has not been contacted can submit their info to wahs1973classreunion@gmail.com. Anyone unable to attend should email their contact information to help update class records.
