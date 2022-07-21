THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Brookfield Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Committee will be participating in Saturday's "Summer on the Green Craft and Vendor Show" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Village Green in Brookfield. Committee members will be selling 50-50 raffle tickets along with Daffin's candy bars. Nomination forms and information about the upcoming Rivers Casino Bus trip scheduled for Aug. 10 will also be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.