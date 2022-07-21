THINGS TO DO

• The Brookfield Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Committee will be participating in Saturday's "Summer on the Green Craft and Vendor Show" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Village Green in Brookfield. Committee members will be selling 50-50 raffle tickets along with Daffin's candy bars. Nomination forms and information about the upcoming Rivers Casino Bus trip scheduled for Aug. 10 will also be available.

