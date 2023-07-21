THINGS TO DO
HISTORY
• Jamestown Area Historical Society House museum, located next to the post office in Jamestown, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The society offers a history of Pymatuning, photos of days gone by, local history, school displays, and much more.
“Through the Arch,” a commemorative book first published in 1976 by Norma Leary of Jamestown, can be pre-ordered now.
Admission to the museum is free. Donations are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Kennedy Catholic High School is planning a ”Christmas in July Extravaganza” starting at 4 p.m. July 29 at the school, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage.
The event includes an Italian dinner, raffle baskets, silent auction, 50/50, and a kids zone.
Tickets are $20 and all proceeds benefit Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
All are welcome.
MEETINGS
• Farrell High School Class of 1966 will meet for lunch at noon Wednesday at LaPalma Restaurant in Brookfield, Ohio. All are welcome.
• Sharpsville High School Class of 1959 will gather at noon Thursday in Erie Canal (former Thelma’s) at 285 E. High St., Sharpsville.
• Sharon High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wedesday at El Vallarta Restaurant, 3101 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
BLOOD DRIVES
• North Sharon Volunteer Fire Hall will sponsor a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at the hall, 469 Thornton St., Sharon.
All who give that day will be entered for a chance to win a private shark dive and receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of choice.
To sign up, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search for Shenango Valley.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter‘s second annual golf scramble fundraiser will start at 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, 2961 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Proceeds from the event will help cover the costs of veterinary bills, helping animals and continued shelter maintenance.
The event is $100 per golfer and $400 per team. Sponsorship packages are available.
Checks can be made payable to “Shenango Valley Animal Shelter” and mailed to 2599 Broadway Ave., Hermitage, PA 16148.
Lunch and dinner will be provided, and the registration deadline is Monday, July 24.
For more information, contact either Frank Connelly at frankconnelly1671@gmail.com or Dave Koerth at koerth09@gmail.com.
