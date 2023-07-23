THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• A benefit for 4-month-old Sammy Scott, who suffering from multiple heart defects, will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (7/26/23) at Stable Winery in Andover, Ohio,. His open heart surgery is scheduled for September.
Sammy is the son of Nicole and Jim Scott, who is a local musician.
The Sammy Strong event will include a 50/50 drawing, raffle auction, and a silent auction. Half of the profits from all pizzas ordered will benefit Sammy Strong.
All are welcome.
• A bingo fundraiser to benefit the Justin Robinson Scholarship will take place Aug. 5 starting at noon when the doors open at Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St., Grove City. The games begin at 1 p.m.
The scholarship benefits Grove City High School students. Robinson served two tours in Iraq and suffered war-related injuries. Justin lost his final battle after suffering severe PTSD. Students who apply are required to submit a short essay on how drugs have affected their life, along with academic achievements and community and school involvement. The fund is managed by the Community Foundation, which is a 501©(3) organization.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, which buys 20 and more games. Food and beverages are available to purchase. The event includes a bake sale, 50/50, games of chance, and a raffle basket auction.
For tickets, call or text Emily at 724-967-6189 or Deb at 724-967-4473.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations now for its two-night bus trip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Oct. 3 to 5 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The bus departs Sharon City Center parking lot in downtown Sharon at 7:30 a.m. on the 3rd and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 5th.
There is an optional side trip to Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” in Frankenmuth for an additional cost.
A $75 deposit per person is due at time of reservation with full payment due by Aug. 15. Total cost depends upon room occupancy but includes $30 in slot play and a $20 dining card per day.
Tickets are limited and already selling quickly. Reserve a seat and get more information by calling 724-813-9199.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• French Creek Archaeological Society will sponsor an artifact and relic show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) in St. Philip Catholic Church social hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville, Pa., one mile north of Linesville Spillway.
Admission is $4 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. Exact change is requested.
There will be displays, along with items for sale, including Indian artifacts, fossils, minerals, jewelry, display cases, flint knapping supplies, and more.
Demonstrations will be given on flint knapping and spear throwing. Those attending are welcome to take their own artifacts, fossils and minerals to be identified.
Information: John Sites at 814-398-8212.
• All are welcome to attend the annual summer picnic of the Mercer County Republican Party at 6 p.m. Monday (7-31-23) in Grove City Memorial Park. Those attending should take a dish to share and their own table service. Beverages and meat will be provided.
A silent auction will be held and Carolyn Carluccio, Republican candidate for PA Supreme Court, will be the special guest.
Reservations are not required. Info: 724-662-4060.
• Kennedy Catholic High School is planning a ”Christmas in July Extravaganza” starting at 4 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) at the school, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage.
The event includes an Italian dinner, raffle baskets, silent auction, 50/50, and a kids zone.
Tickets are $20 and all proceeds benefit Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
All are welcome.
HISTORY
• Friends of the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown will sponsor an Underground Railroad tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) in the manor, located at 210 Liberty St.
The tour includes lunch. Cost is $22 and reservations are required by calling 724-456-4983.
BACK TO SCHOOL
• The Mercer Salvation Army Service Unit is accepting applications for its annual back to school program. The program is for students from kindergarten through high school in the 16137 Zip code.
Preference is given to students who did not participate in last year’s program.
Applicants can apply from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday (7-27-23) and again on Aug. 3 and 10 at the Mercer United Methodist Church.
Applicants must provide photo ID, birth certificates for children, and income information for their entire household.
