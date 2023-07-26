THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• A bingo fundraiser to benefit the Justin Robinson Scholarship will take place Aug. 5 starting at noon when the doors open at Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St., Grove City. The games begin at 1 p.m.
The scholarship benefits Grove City High School students. Robinson served two tours in Iraq and suffered war-related injuries. Justin lost his final battle after suffering severe PTSD. Students who apply are required to submit a short essay on how drugs have affected their life, along with academic achievements and community and school involvement. The fund is managed by the Community Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, which buys 20 and more games. Food and beverages are available to purchase. The event includes a bake sale, 50/50, games of chance, and a raffle basket auction.
For tickets, call or text Emily at 724-967-6189 or Deb at 724-967-4473.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is taking reservations now for its two-night bus trip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Oct. 3 to 5 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The bus departs Sharon City Center parking lot in downtown Sharon at 7:30 a.m. on the 3rd and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 5th.
There is an optional side trip to Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” in Frankenmuth for an additional cost.
A $75 deposit per person is due at time of reservation with full payment due by Aug. 15. Total cost depends upon room occupancy but includes $30 in slot play and a $20 dining card per day.
Tickets are limited and already selling quickly. Reserve a seat and get more information by calling 724-813-9199.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• French Creek Archaeological Society will sponsor an artifact and relic show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) in St. Philip Catholic Church social hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville, Pa., one mile north of Linesville Spillway.
Admission is $4 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. Exact change is requested.
There will be displays, along with items for sale, including Indian artifacts, fossils, minerals, jewelry, display cases, flint knapping supplies, and more.
Demonstrations will be given on flint knapping and spear throwing. Those attending are welcome to take their own artifacts, fossils and minerals to be identified.
Information: John Sites at 814-398-8212.
• All are welcome to attend the annual summer picnic of the Mercer County Republican Party at 6 p.m. Monday (7-31-23) in Grove City Memorial Park. Those attending should take a dish to share and their own table service. Beverages and meat will be provided.
A silent auction will be held and Carolyn Carluccio, Republican candidate for PA Supreme Court, will be the special guest.
Reservations are not required. Info: 724-662-4060.
• Kennedy Catholic High School is planning a ”Christmas in July Extravaganza” starting at 4 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) at the school, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage.
The event includes an Italian dinner, raffle baskets, silent auction, 50/50, and a kids zone.
Tickets are $20 and all proceeds benefit Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools.
All are welcome.
HISTORY
• Friends of the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown will sponsor an Underground Railroad tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday (7-29-23) in the manor, located at 210 Liberty St.
The tour includes lunch. Cost is $22 and reservations are required by calling 724-456-4983.
BACK TO SCHOOL
• The Mercer Salvation Army Service Unit is accepting applications for its annual back to school program. The program is for students from kindergarten through high school in the 16137 Zip code.
Preference is given to students who did not participate in last year's program.
Applicants can apply from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 3 and 10 at the Mercer United Methodist Church.
Applicants must provide photo ID, birth certificates for children, and income information for their entire household.
REUNIONS
• The 148th annual Zahniser Foundation annual business/membership meeting and family reunion will be Aug. 5 at Coolspring Presbyterian Church in Mercer.
The Zahniser Cemetery and Old Homestead are nearby for those interested in a little piece of Mercer County history.
Family members are requested to arrive at 11 a.m. with a tureen meal served at noon. Each family is asked to provide a casserole dish or dessert.
Meat entrees will be provided by Weber Catering of New Wilmington.
Table service and beverages will be provided, and a gift basket auction and 50/50 chance drawing are planned.
The Zahniser Foundation annual business membership meeting begins at 1 p.m.
For more information, access the Zahniser family website at Zahniser.org.
• The 130th annual Yeager reunion for the descendants of Peter and Mary Smith Yeager, who settled in Perry Township in 1853, will take place starting with the dinner bell at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in the red pavilion at Commodore Perry Community Park. Take table service and a well-filled picnic basket to share.
The day will also include a business meeting, auction, and fellowship. Officers are President Audie Yeager, Vice President Travis Yeager, and Secretary/Treasurer Debbie Yeager Hoovler.
CONCERTS
• “The Best of the Big Bands" is the theme for this week's Mercer Community Band concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday (7-28-23) on the historic Mercer County Courthouse Square.
Bellhouse will be the warm-up entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.
Music to be performed includes "In the Mood," "House of the Rising Sun," The Girl From Ipanema," "Let the Good Times Roll," "Uptown Funk," and "Pure Imagination," among others.
Guest soloist Jon Seiger of Buffalo, N.Y., sing numbers popularized by the late Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Louis Armstrong.
The Mercer County Children's Aid Society will host an old-fashioned ice cream social, and fresh popcorn will be available.
Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W/ Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse.
Dr. Hendley D. Hoge serves as director, Douglas A. Butchy as associate director, and D. Lee Caldwell as assistant director.
Information: 724-699-9124.
VETERANS
• The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting an introduction to the VA caregiver support program from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday (7-31-23). The program provides resources, education, support, and more to caregivers of veterans. Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and the public are invited.
It will be in the Abie Abraham VA HCC (Auditorium, Room 2ED002), 353 North Duffy Road, Butler.
Learn more at www.va.gov/butler-health-care/health-services/caregiver-program/ or calling the Butler VA Caregiver Support Program at 878-271-6174.
JOB FAIRS
• PennDOT will host a series of job fairs in its District 1 northwest region. The transportation department is looking to fill a variety of roadway maintenance positions in various counties, including transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, tradesmen helpers, and radio dispatchers. Additional positions are available in the design and construction fields.
Applicants can see the available positions at www.employment.pa.gov and send questions to statejobs@pa.gov.
District employees and human resources representatives will be on hand to answer questions about employment and assist attendees with applying. In some cases, on-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and conditional job offers may be extended. Applicants should bring their resume or employment history and two forms of ID.
Open house job fairs will be from noon to 5 p.m. at these maintenance garages:
» Aug. 3 – Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin.
» Aug. 10 – Crawford County, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville.
» Aug. 17 – Mercer County, 215 Maple St., Mercer.
CAR SHOWS
• Grove City Ford’s third-annual car show will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the dealership, 1 Taylor Plaza, along Route 58 just outside Grove City. There will be trophies for best paint, fan favorite and best in show (which also comes with a $1,000 cash prize). There will be food trucks, vendors, music with a DJ and a 50/50 raffle. Admission is free. Info: 724-748-4790.
