THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The Sawhill Retirees group will meet for its annual picnic at 11 a.m. Tuesday (8-2-22) at the Sharon American Legion Home, 1395 E. State St., Sharon. A buffet lunch will be available with games and social time to follow. Guests are welcome. Reservations are required by calling Roberta Bresnan at 724-588-7899 by July 26.
SPECIAL EVENTS• Sharon Recreation Commission will host its annual free children’s summer carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Sharon Tigers Stadium. The carnival is geared toward ages two through 12 and features carnival games and prizes, a petting zoo, art tent, food and refreshments (popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and more). Everything is free and open to all, including free T-shirts to the first 125 kids.
CLASSES
• Community Library of the Shenango Valley will host a financial literacy program at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the library. A speaker from Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union and talk about budget basics. Everyone is welcome to learn about tips on budgeting and information about credit scores. The program is free and open to the public with no registration required. This program is part of the library’s dedication to being a PennnsylvaniaForward Gold Star Library by providing a variety of programs that are aimed to help the community. Information: www.clsv.net.
REUNIONS
• The New Wilmington High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion in 2023. The committee continues to search for a number of classmates; anyone who has not been contacted can submit their info to wahs1973classreunion@gmail.com. Anyone unable to attend should email their contact information to help update class records.
FOR SENIORS
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer its senior citizen driver improvement course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City. Anyone age 55 and older is encouraged to attend this PennDOT-approved course to refresh their driving skills, knowledge of the rules of the road, and receive a multi-year discount on their auto insurance.
To register, call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245, or visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.
FOOD
• An ice cream social and music jam is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wayne Town hall,3280 state Route 322, at Route 193, Wayne Township, Ohio. There will be ice cream, hotdogs, sloppy joes, dessert, and beverages. Live music will be a bluegrass jam. Take a chair and an instrument to play or enjoy the singalong. Donations only will be accepted. The event is sponsored by The First Congregational Church of Wayne Missionary Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.