• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder's Restaurant in New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome to attend.
• Sawhill Retirees will meet for the annual picnic at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the American Legion hall.
The Sept. 5 meeting will be at 10 a.m. DJ’s Greenhouse and Gardens, 1004 E. Lake Road, Transfer. Reservations and payment are required for both the August picnic and the September meeting.
Refreshments, coffee and social visiting are available at regular meetings. President Joe Ross invites members and guests to all meetings, which take place the first Tuesday of each month.
• There will be a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Springfield Township building to discuss the Springfield Township Mining Proposal. All township residents are urged to attend.
For more information, email springtownpa@gmail.com.
FUNDRAISERS
• Reynolds Association will host a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Dairy Queen in Greenville. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund.
BLOOD DRIVES
• North Sharon Volunteer Fire Hall will sponsor a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday (8-2-23) at the hall, 469 Thornton St., Sharon.
All who give that day will be entered for a chance to win a private shark dive and receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of choice.
To sign up, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search for Shenango Valley.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• All are welcome to attend the annual summer picnic of the Mercer County Republican Party at 6 p.m. Monday (7-31-23) in Grove City Memorial Park. Those attending should take a dish to share and their own table service. Beverages and meat will be provided.
A silent auction will be held and Carolyn Carluccio, Republican candidate for PA Supreme Court, will be the special guest.
Reservations are not required. Info: 724-662-4060.
REUNIONS
• The 130th annual Yeager reunion for the descendants of Peter and Mary Smith Yeager, who settled in Perry Township in 1853, will take place starting with the dinner bell at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in the red pavilion at Commodore Perry Community Park. Take table service and a well-filled picnic basket to share.
The day will also include a business meeting, auction, and fellowship. Officers are President Audie Yeager, Vice President Travis Yeager, and Secretary/Treasurer Debbie Yeager Hoovler.
VETERANS
• The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting an introduction to the VA caregiver support program from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday (7-31-23). The program provides resources, education, support, and more to caregivers of veterans. Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and the public are invited.
It will take place in the Abie Abraham VA HCC auditorium, room 2ED002, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler.
Learn more at www.va.gov/butler-health-care/health-services/caregiver-program/ or calling the Butler VA Caregiver Support Program at 878-271-6174.
JOB FAIRS
• PennDOT will host a series of job fairs in its District 1 northwest region. The transportation department is looking to fill a variety of roadway maintenance positions in various counties, including transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, tradesmen helpers, and radio dispatchers. Additional positions are available in the design and construction fields.
Applicants can see the available positions at www.employment.pa.gov and send questions to statejobs@pa.gov.
District employees and human resources representatives will be on hand to answer questions about employment and assist attendees with applying. In some cases, on-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and conditional job offers may be extended. Applicants should bring their resume or employment history and two forms of ID.
Open house job fairs will be from noon to 5 p.m. at these maintenance garages:
» Aug. 3 – Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin.
» Aug. 10 – Crawford County, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville.
» Aug. 17 – Mercer County, 215 Maple St., Mercer.
CAR SHOWS
• Grove City Ford’s third-annual car show will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the dealership, 1 Taylor Plaza, along Route 58 just outside Grove City. There will be trophies for best paint, fan favorite and best in show (which also comes with a $1,000 cash prize). There will be food trucks, vendors, music with a DJ and a 50/50 raffle. Admission is free. Info: 724-748-4790.
