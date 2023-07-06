THINGS TO DO
• The Salvation Army of Greenville will host a Scrabble Bike Run and Car Crawl Aug. 19, kickstands up at 10 a.m. The event will start and end at the Greenville Moose Family Center on Shenango Street in Greenville.
The $25 fee includes a T-shirt and meal. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army of Greenville. Visit salvationarmywpa.org/greenvillebikerun for more information.
MEETINGS
• Reynolds High School class of 1962 plans these events throughout July:
» Stony Point Grange Ice Cream Night on July 15 at Grange Hall, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville. Serving hours 4 to 7 p.m.
» Lunch meet-up at the Brass Lantern restaurant, 3563 N Hermitage Road in Transfer, at 11:30 on July 18. All spouses welcome.
» Annual scholarshipladies dinner 6 p.m. July 19 at Stony Point Grange
• The Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and spouses are welcome.
For information call Bob Malsom, 724-342-3188.
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at Vey’s, 3176 E State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Laurel Technical Institute will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the generous sponsorship from Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa for the C.H.E.F.S. Garden.
The community event will take place at the Laurel Institute Satellite campus at 200 Sterling Ave., Sharon at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
• Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Members and Friends Golf Outing at 10 a.m. July 26 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage.
Register teams as male only, female only, or mixed (2+2). All golfers receive: 18 holes w/cart, light breakfast, golfer gift, snacks, beverages on the course, and dinner after the outing.
• Friends of the Manor, The Gibson House, 210 Liberty St, Jamestown, will hold Underground Railroad tours from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.July 15 and 22. Cost is $22 and includes tours and lunch.
Participants need to RSVP to 724-456-4983.
Friends of the Manor will hold a Sunday morning breakfast buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23. Cost is $12 and RSVP is appreciated but not required at 724-456-4983.
