THINGS TO DO
BOOK CLUB
• The Democrat Women of Mercer County is hosting a weekly book club that meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays starting this week at the DWMC office at 107 E. State St., Sharon. Everyone, no matter their political affiliation, is welcome.
They will discuss “The 1619 Project,” an award-winning collection of essays that explore the legacy of slavery in America.
RSVP: Email Sue Ann Herald at saherald@verizon.net
MEETINGS
• The Hickory High School class of 1960 will be meeting for lunch at noon Saturday, June 17, at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. Classmates, spouses, friends and former classmates are welcome.
• The Hubbard American Legion Post 51 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave., Hubbard.
Park at the lower-level parking lot of the church. Refreshments will follow the meeting. Commander Raica invites and encourages all members to attend.
