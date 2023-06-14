THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Buhl Park, Hermitage, hosts its Summer Concert Series. Concerts are held at the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Benches are available, or bring a chair or blanket. The Cabin Cafe will sell concessions. For the full schedule, visit buhlpark.org or the park’s Facebook page. For weather updates on the day of, check out the Facebook page or call 724-981-5522, ext. 103, after 3 p.m.
HISTORY
• The Mercer County Underground Railroad Tour will start 9 a.m. June 16 starting at the Mercer County Visitors Center, 50 N. Water Ave., Sharon. The tours ends at about 3 p.m. Conducted by Roland Barksdale-Hall in cooperation with Bob Lark, Mercer County Historical Society and Farrell Juneteenth Celebration. Cost is $50. Forty seats are available, first-come, first-served. Call Peggy Mazyck at 724-971-3544 for more information.
Join the Sharon Historical Society for our Downtown Sharon History Walks during WaterFire Sharon at 12 noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturdays, July 22 and Sept. 16, 2023. We will focus on two parts of North Sharon, an area not covered before!
On Saturday, July 22, 2023, the History Walks will cover stops such as the Sharon Country Club, Dum Dum Golf, Buhl Farm Park, Thornton School, Thornton-Hall Bowling Alley, North Sharon Firehall, Sharon Little League field, several homes, and the former trolley park, Deweyville.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, the History Walks will include Gamble School (now Salvation Army), Oakwood Cemetery, St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, neighborhood bars and stores, and Sharon’s Westinghouse Electric Corp. — Transformer Division plant.
Rare photographs and interesting stories will be printed in our collectible booklet! These are free and open to all. Donations are appreciated. The meeting locations will be announced closer to each date.
JOB FAIR
• PA CareerLink Lawrence County is sponsoring monthly mini job fairs at its office, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. Hiring representatives from six different employers will meet with job seekers each month and conduct on-the-spot interviews.
Pre-registration is suggested. For more information including a list of participating employers, visit www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or call 724-656-3165. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
MEETINGS
• PJHS Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at Mama Jane’s, Greenville, at 1:30 p.m. today. All members and friends are welcome.
• Brookfield High School class of 1963 will have their monthly luncheon at 1 p.m. today at Laddies Sky Club, Sharon-Warren Road, Masury, Ohio. Classmates and guests are welcome.
• Hickory High School class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Middlesex diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• Farrell High School Class of 1956 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Inn 62, Hermitage.
REUNIONS
• The Lakeview High School Alumni Reunion will be at July 7 at the New Lebanon Community Church Family Life Center in Sandy Lake. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 a person; payment can be mailed to: LHS Alumni, P.O. Box 184, Stoneboro, PA 16153. Reservations must be made by June 23. Info: Call Sherry Reynolds 724-699-9101.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The University Archives Alumni Weekend Open House at Slippery Rock University will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 in room 315 in the University Archives and Special Collections unit in Bailey Library.
Meet Bob Jones, the original Rocky the Rock mascot. Rocky the lion, the school’s current mascot, will be visiting from 10 to 11:15 a.m. SRU memorabilia will also be on display.
• The Neshannock Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be hosting the 17th Annual Youth Fishing Derby June 17. It will be held at the Grove City Sportsmen’s Club located at 97 Centertown Road in Grove City. The Derby is open to children 14 and under and older individuals with disabilities.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. and there is no entry fee. Parents will need to sign a consent form to allow their children to participate. A free lunch of hot dogs and soft drinks will be provided by the Grove City Sportsmen’s Club at noon and prizes will be raffled off at 12:30. All children will receive a prize. Participants will need their own fishing equipment and bait (no minnows).
If you have any questions contact Matt Ceremuga at 724-301-0482 or email Matt.Ceremuga@gmail.com
• Join the staff and volunteers of Community Food Warehouse from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, June 17 and help celebrate the opening of their community garden located at 80 4th Ave., Sharon.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• GriefShare Support Group meets at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer St., Hempfield Township. A $20 fee covers the cost of materials. The program is led by caring people who have experienced grief and rebuilt their lives. To register, call 724-815-9577 or visit blwc.org/support
• The ANAD Eating Disorder Support Group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month in the Founders’ Room at the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage. Info: Call Renee Zamary at 724-981-5435.
THEATER
• Outta Theatre hosts these theater camps for ages 7 to 18:
» Bible Theatre Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 to 30.
» Improv Mini Camps, 2 to 5 p.m. June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
» Acting Out Emojis Camp, 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 to 11.
» Piano Mini Camps, 9 a.m. to noon June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
Register online at outtatheatre.com
VOLUNTEER
• Volunteers are needed at 8:30 a.m. June 24 to move the WaterFire Sharon braziers to the boat launch. Meet at the WaterFire warehouse at 110 N. Railroad St., Sharon. Volunteers with trailers and pickup trucks are asked to meet up before the braziers are installed in the river behind Quaker Steak and Lube.Bring 9/16-inch, 5/8-inch and impact wrenches if available.
Dress for spending time outside and getting dirty. For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit waterfiresharonpa.org.
