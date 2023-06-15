THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• A golf tournament to benefit revival team projects for Brandy Springs Park will be held June 24 at Shenango Lake Golf Club in Transfer. Shotgun start is 9 a.m. Cost is $300 per four-person team; that includes 18 holes, cart, drinks, hot dogs and dinner.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket auction and skill events. Registration deadline is June 17. Info and registration: Visit “Brandy Springs Park Revival” on Facebook; send a check made out to “Brandy Springs Park” to P.O. Box 414, Mercer, PA 16137; or email brandyspringsrevival@gmail.com
• The Dorcas Society’s annual rummage sale will be held 8 a.m. Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Pay $2 for a bag of items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. There will also be homemade food and baked goods for sale.
On Aug. 26, there will be a half-price sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or pay $15 for any leftover items from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the group’s church and community projects. Info: Call 724-982-2050.
MEETINGS
• The Hickory High School class of 1960 will be meeting for lunch at noon Saturday, June 17, at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. Classmates, spouses, friends and former classmates are welcome.
• The Hickory High School Class of 1958 will meet at Vey’s restaurant in Hermitage at 2 p.m. June 20. Call Donna at 724-3442-0035.
• The West Middlesex Class of 1959 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All friends and spouses are invited.
• The Farrell class of 1966 will have a class luncheon at 12:30 p.m. June 28 at Quaker Steak and Lube. All are welcome.
REUNIONS
• The 72nd annual Scarmack family reunion will be July 16 at the Mercer County Shrine Club, Hermitage.
The festivities will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. At 1 p.m., a pasta dinner will be served. Those attending are asked to bring a dessert and their own beverages. The baking contest will be homemade cake.
There will be a family memorial, Tootsie’s Auction (bring a new gift $5 or more), raffle baskets, bingo and prizes, a corn hole tournament, a Morra tournament, and children’s games.
RSVP to Carl Brockway via Facebook page, email ScarmackFamilyReunion@gmail.com or call 330-881-1996.
MUSIC
• A traditional Jewish music concert will be held at 6 p.m. July 9 at Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, Ohio.
The free concert is open to the public. Holy Land souvenirs will be available for sale.
• The Mercer Community Band will perform the first program of its 46thth concert season on the Mercer County Courthouse Square on Friday, June 23. The concert will take place on the newly renovated bandstand. The concert begins at 7:30. The theme will be “Music of the Decades.”
Guest vocal soloist Tristan Donica of Somerset will sing “The Best of Ol’ Blue Eyes” featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and “Some Enchanted Evening” from the musical “South Pacific”.
Guest instrumental soloist, Rob Reames of Kittanning will be featured on xylophone performing “Xylophonia” and “Galop”
Additional music to be performed include “This Could be the Start of Something Big”, “Dick Clark, Rock, Roll and Remember”, “Bugle Call Rag”, “The Best of the Beach Boys’, Polka Party”, “Hold the Line”, “Mambo #5” “among others.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse. More info: 724-699-9124.
