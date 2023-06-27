Things to Do
BOOK SIGNING
• The Lakeview Area Public Library presents a free book talk and signing by local author, Todd Bromley at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Sandy Lake Borough Building. Featured will be his recent book, “Depravity in the Darkness.” This true crime story, depicting a shocking crime of kidnapping and murder happened in the Jackson Center area. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.
SPECIALS EVENTS
• Shenango Valley Chamber will hold a ribbon cutting Thursday at 5:30 for the dedication of the Recreational Volleyball Court Complex in Farrell.
• Hubbard’s Sigaro cigar store will mark its first anniversary in downtown Hubbard, Ohio, from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m.
• A husband and wife team will hold a public Buggy Run, a two-day event with dune buggies and good eats.
On Friday the group will meet at Pap Pap’s Smokehouse, 359 Mercer Road, Greenville. From there, they will head to Dairy Queen for ice cream and a fire truck appearance for the kids.
On Saturday, the group will meet for breakfast at Mama Jane’s, 3334 Wilmington Road, New Castle, at 9 a.m. From there, they will take country roads to Cobblehaus at the Falls for a glass blowing demonstration. Dinner at Timber Creek in Greenville will follow.
Music
• The Mercer Community Band will perform “A Star-Spangled Spectacular” as part of its 46th anniversary season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Mercer County Courthouse Square. Warm-up entertainment will begin at 6 p.m.
Popcorn and ice cream will be available. It is recommended guests bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Info: 724-699-9124
REUNIONS
• The Lakeview High School Alumni Reunion will be at July 7 at the New Lebanon Community Church Family Life Center in Sandy Lake. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 a person; payment can be mailed to: LHS Alumni, P.O. Box 184, Stoneboro, PA 16153. Reservations must be made by Friday. Info: Call Sherry Reynolds 724-699-9101.
