THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sawhill Retirees will meet at 10 a.m. today, June 6, at the Sharon American Legion Home, East State Street, Sharon. There will not be a meeting in July due to the holiday.
The retirees’ annual picnic will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 1, at the Legion. The Sept. 5 meeting will be at 10 a.m. DJ’s Greenhouse and Gardens, 1004 E. Lake Road, Transfer. Reservations and payment are required for the August picnic and the September meeting. Reservations and payments can be made at the June 6 meeting.
Refreshments, coffee and social visiting are available at regular meetings. President Joe Ross invites members and guests to all meetings.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Hermitage Historical Society‘s June 10 flea market is open for vendor setups. Call 724-877-7996 for info.
The event will take place at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage, in the Whispering Pines Park next to the Stewart Home House. Setup time is 6:30 to 7 a.m., and sale time is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over 25 vendors registered for this Saturday event, and the historical society will be selling in the garage to benefit the preservation of the Stewart House, home to the Hermitage Historical Society.
There will be Amish doughnuts and a lunch counter.
HIRING EVENTS
• Sharon Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital are holding hiring events from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. Various positions are available.
For more information about Sharon Regional’s open positions, email Amber.Blackwell@steward.org.
For more information about Hillside’s open positions, email Cassendra.Bowser@steward.org.
Hillside’s event is in the main lobby of the hospital and Sharon Regional’s is being held in Morrison Hall inside the School of Nursing (across the parking lot from the hospital).
